Ideas for fighting loneliness at Thanksgiving

Set realistic expectations

In the movie “Christmas Vacation,” Clark Griswold has a vision of the perfect family gathering. Of course, his expectations, which were far from realistic, go comically awry, and this situation ends up creating one of the funniest holiday movie settings of all time. Fight the temptation that plagued Griswold in this movie and instead set realistic expectations.

If your family can’t make the trip to see you, understand that you will have to create a new Thanksgiving and even perhaps Christmas tradition. That’s okay and can be a fun way to venture out of the norm. Communicate with your family early, and don’t set expectations upon them. Instead, simply inquire about plans they may have and then go from there to create plans.

Create a ‘Friendsgiving’

Americans have ventured farther away from the areas where they were raised for jobs and other factors. Therefore, going home for Thanksgiving isn’t always possible. If you are alone, meaning it’s just you representing your family where you live, you can instead create a Thanksgiving experience that embraces those who might not be blood-related but who are kindred spirits.

Instead of opting to spend the day alone, open your home up to those who have no family around either. Invite young people who are unmarried and away from home, ask peers who are away from their grown kids and grandchildren, or invite people from church or other organizations that have nowhere else to go.

You don’t have to cook

If you do choose to invite a group of people over to your home for Thanksgiving (or even have your family coming), understand that the important aspect of this celebration is welcoming them into your home, not necessarily putting on a meal that would please Julia Child. You can have a meal catered or ask everyone to bring a dish and create a community potluck-style meal. It doesn’t have to be fancy, expensive or overly decorated.

Instead, simply open up your home or even create an event at a voting precinct or at a church’s fellowship hall.

Volunteer

If you don’t like the idea of having a meal without your loved ones beside you, you can instead spend the day volunteering at food banks or other locations that serve meals to those in need on Thanksgiving. This will keep you busy throughout the day and give you a sense of purpose. There are so many organizations in need of volunteers that volunteering could become a great way to fight personal isolation throughout the holidays and give to those in need simultaneously.

Connect virtually

Last but not least, if you want to fight isolation this Thanksgiving, connect with those you love virtually. You can all get on a Zoom call, or Facetime and enjoy each other’s company, and even have a time of sharing what you are thankful for as you might do in person. This allows you to still connect and fight the isolation that can come from being physically away from family.

Instead of fighting against technology, embrace ways that you can connect using these innovative tools. Doing this can instantly close the gaps of miles of distance and bring you together with those you love once again.