How students can manage finals week stress

Graduation season is often characterized as a joyous time for students and their families. There’s truth to such characterizations, as students, their parents, siblings, and other loved ones see graduation as the culmination of years of hard work. That hard work continues right up to the end, as finals week can be a trying time for students looking to finish a school year, and perhaps their academic careers, with a flourish.
Finals week may precede the celebratory graduation season, but this period can be uniquely stressful for students. A 2022 survey examining stress in college conducted by the American Addiction Center found that more than 89 percent of respondents felt stress from exams, while nearly three in four indicated studying was stress-inducing. Stress can sometimes be a good thing, as Firdaus Dhabhar, Ph.D., a one-time director of the Stanford Center on Stress & Health and now a professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Miller School of Medicine at the University of Miami, noted in a 2012 interview that acute stress might actually translate to improved mental performance. That means the acute stress students feel during finals week might actually compel them to perform better on their exams.
The potential benefits of acute stress on academic performance might be music to the ears of students, but it’s important that they also find healthy ways to manage stress during finals week. In recognition of the importance of finding healthy ways to manage stress, the American Psychological Association offers the following tips to students.
- Get sufficient sleep. Late-night cramming sessions may ensure students leave no stone unturned leading up to a final exam, but the APA notes sleep is essential for physical and emotional well-being. The Sleep Foundation urges college-aged students to get between seven and nine hours of sleep per night. The APA notes that limiting screen use at night and storing devices in rooms other than a bedroom are some methods to facilitate sleep.
- Take time out to exercise. Studying may dominate students' time during finals week, but finding time to break a sweat can be a particularly effective tool in the fight against stress. The United Kingdom-based Mental Health Foundation notes that research indicates low-intensity aerobic exercise performed for 30 to 35 minutes three to five days a week can boost mood and improve alertness. Such rewards can be especially beneficial to students confronting the stress of finals week.
- Prioritize healthy eating. College students and their high school counterparts are notorious for favoring poor diets. But a shift toward a more nutritious diet can help combat the stress of finals week and actually make it easier to study. For example, Campus Health at The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill notes that the vitamins and minerals found in fruits, leafy greens and other vegetables neutralize the harmful molecules produced when a body is under stress. In addition, foods high in fiber have been associated with greater alertness and decreased perceived stress. It might be a lot to ask high school and college students to eat healthy all the time, but doing so during finals week might make finishing the school year strong a lot easier.
