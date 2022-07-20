Hot, humid today with chance for severe weather

Hot, humid conditions with the chance for severe weather are expected to return to the Dayton area this afternoon.
Temperatures are expected to climb into the low-to-mid 90s this afternoon. The combination of heat and humidity will lead to heat index values above 100, according to the National Weather Service, which means the “feel-like” temperature will be more than 100 degrees.
In addition to the threat for severe storms on Wed., heat and humidity will make for uncomfortable heat indices in the Tri-State by afternoon lasting through early evening. Focus outdoor activities in the morning hours, and out of the sun if you need to be outdoors in the aftn. pic.twitter.com/qDV6AWR6Xr— NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) July 19, 2022
A Heat Advisory will be in effect from 1 to 8 p.m. for Butler, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties. High temperatures and humidity may lead to heat illnesses. People are urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun and to check on relatives and neighbors. Also, young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.
The Dayton area had 10 days where the high temperature cracked 90 degrees in the 23-day span from June 13 to July 5. In the two weeks since, the temperature has not gone above 88, according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration data.
Scattered thunderstorms will develop this afternoon and evening along and ahead of a cold front, with some stronger storms possible. The primary severe risk will be damaging gusts, although isolated hail and a tornado or two are also possible, the NWS said. The NWS Storm Prediction Center placed the region under a slight risk for severe weather.
The front will clear Wednesday night, allowing for hot and dry conditions for the second half of the workweek.
After a high temperature of 89 degrees on Thursday, according to NWS, highs will climb again Friday through Sunday, with each day forecast to top out between 91 and 93 degrees.
Thursday through Saturday are expected to be dry, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives for Saturday night and Sunday, with wet weather possible into the early part of the new workweek.
