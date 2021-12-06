journal-news logo
Here’s why Amy Schneider is on a ‘Jeopardy’ break

Amy Schnieder, an Oakland, California engineering manager with roots in Dayton, is the reigning "Jeopardy" champion.
What to Know
By , Dayton
Updated 24 minutes ago

Amy Schneider’s historic “Jeopardy” winning streak takes a two-week pause beginning tonight, Dec. 6.

The Professors Tournament, hosted by Mayim Bialik, will be showcased Dec. 6-17. The tournament features college professors from across the country.

Reigning for 13 days, Schneider’s winnings total $536,400. She is the fourth all-time champion in regular-season play.

ExploreUPDATE: The reigning ‘Jeopardy’ champion. Who is Dayton’s own Amy Schneider?

“The only other 12-day champ with more money than Amy at this point is James Holzhauer,” host Ken Jennings said in the Dec. 3 episode. “That’s very lofty company, indeed.”

The Top 3 highest-winning champions in regular-season play are Jennings ($2,520,700), Holzhauer ($2,462,216) and Matt Amodio ($1,518,601). Schneider surpassed Jason Zuffranieri ($532,496) to take fourth place.

The Oakland, California engineering manager grew up in Dayton. She graduated from Chaminade-Julienne High School where she was active in Drama Club, appearing in such productions as “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Snoopy.” She also participated in the Dayton Playhouse’s productions of “Mame,” “Oliver!” and “Scrooge.”

ExploreThe art of making art: A tribute to Stephen Sondheim

Schneider, who began competing on Nov. 17, also made history as the first trans person to qualify for the Tournament of Champions.

Her engaging, fun and impressive quest for trivia glory resumes Dec. 20.

“Jeopardy” airs weeknights at 7:30 on WDTN Channel 2.

About the Author

ajc.com

Russell Florence

Russell Florence Jr. is team leader/coordinator of Lifestyles/Dayton.com. He has been an arts/lifestyles reporter for Dayton Daily News since 2012. He formerly served on the Dayton Daily News Community Board of Contributors and assisted the Dayton Daily News Editorial Board. He received his BA in mass communications from Wright State University.

