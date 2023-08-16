Goodbye, Ruby Tuesday: Tell us about your favorite memory dining at the restaurant

As the last Ruby Tuesday in the Dayton region has closed its doors, we want to know what’s your favorite memory from dining at the restaurant chain?

The Ruby Tuesday at 1780 W. Main St. in Troy, just west of I-75′s exit 74, closed its doors last week.

Ruby Tuesday used to have multiple locations in the area including a restaurant on Far Hills Avenue in Washington Twp. and another on Miller Lane in Butler Twp. Both avoided a round of closures around 2014-16, but then closed permanently in spring 2020 during the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Fans of the franchise may also fondly remember its location near the JC Penney at the Dayton Mall.

The closest Ruby Tuesday to the Dayton area is in Sharonville near Cincinnati.

The national chain was started in 1972 near the campus of the University of Tennessee. Fifty years later the company owns, operates and franchises over 200 restaurants.