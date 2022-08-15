Germantown restaurant, a longtime fixture in the community, closes

“Kevin, we are so sad to hear this,” said Joan Hamilton. “The diner has been our go to place so many Saturday mornings (and Friday nights too) for probably 30 years. Such great food and a chance to catch up with what’s going on in town. We appreciate all you have done for Germantown as well.”

“Thank you for all you have done for us and the football players,” said Kim Bromagen. “You were always willing to feed our kids and we appreciate you. Sending you prayers and the best in what you decide to do.”

The restaurant said in a separate post on their Facebook page they will host a Veterans Breakfast on Saturday, Aug. 27.

For the latest information about KJ’s, located at 35 W. Center Street, visit the restaurant’s Facebook page.