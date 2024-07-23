Frost Factory at Austin Landing defines cold with its boozy slushies and other drinks

“We want to be more than that and that’s what this (location) is for,” Gregory said.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

The Austin Landing location has nearly double the space compared to their bar at the Liberty Center. Gregory hopes to partner with other businesses in the Dayton region to host a variety of events like bingo and karaoke. The new space has several TVs perfect for football season. They are planning to have beer and seltzer specials during the big games.

“I really want people to come here because they’re going out with their girlfriends or with their partner and it’s just on their list of bars that they’re going to go to,” Gregory said.

Frost Factory typically features nine alcoholic slushies, two non-alcoholic slushies and one slushie with THC, as well as six specialty cocktails and shots. It has a full liquor license to serve a variety of spirits, beers and seltzers.

Credit: Natalie Jones Credit: Natalie Jones

Right now, The Frost is featuring a summer menu with favorite slushies such as the Vodka Limeade, Lemon Meringue Martini and Strawberry Long Island. Popular cocktails include the Strawberry Smash with strawberry rum, pineapple vodka, strawberries, blood orange and pineapple or the Pink Starburst with vanilla vodka soaked Starbursts over ice with a splash of sprite.

All cocktails can be made with the bar’s frost whip (a dairy-free soft serve) — turning the drink into a cocktail float. They also have lemonade shake ups that can be served with or without alcohol and made regular or sugar-free.

The summer menu is expected to run for another month or so and then they will transition to a late-summer, early-fall menu.

Gregory said she has always loved Austin Landing and the events that are hosted there. She’s looking forward to seeing how The Frost can contribute to its nightlife.

In the future, Gregory does have plans to add small bites to their offerings.

More details

The Frost, located at 3633 Rigby Road in Miami Twp., is open 3 to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 1 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 8 p.m. Sunday. Hours are subject to change. For more information, visit thefrostonthego.com or the bar’s Facebook or Instagram pages.