DRIVER’S SIDE: 2024 Mazda CX-5 won’t have its light snuffed out

The CX-5 is critically acclaimed having won several top industry safety award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS). And to that, Mazda returns all the engineering and safety features from the previous model year to this model year.

New for the 2024 model year there’s also improved fuel economy, a new Carbon Turbo package and some new exterior colors. Otherwise the CX-5 continues its successful path unchanged.

On looks the CX-5 fits right in with many other vehicles in this segment. There’s no outrageous styling or “futuristic” elements that might quickly date this vehicle. Rather the simple styling holds up year after year.

If you like the pretty typical styling of SUVs then the CX-5 will suit you. The bulbous back end adds some intrigue as does the small spoiler. The back end of the CX-5 is well-styled and the most attractive.

If you’ve driven the CX-5 in the past you might’ve found it uninspiring. And that would be fair. New for this year is a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine. That turbo makes all the difference turning the CX-5 from ho hum into ho hey! It makes 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. When compared to the non-turbo version (187 hp and 186 pound-feet), this new CX-5 with all-wheel drive (AWD) is far more enjoyable to drive.

The one noticeable drawback is the six-speed automatic transmission which struggles at times with the turbo. The transmission seems like it’s in dire need of an upgrade.

My tester was the top-of-the-line Turbo Signature. As you’d expect from the top trim, it’s loaded with niceties including Caturra Brown Nappa leather with real woodgrain. This was surprising to see a luxury-grade element like this in a vehicle with this price tag. Smaller elements like LED interior lighting, ambient foot illumination and a frameless rearview mirror add to the refinement.

All of this came as a pleasant surprise for this vehicle and helps separate it from more barren and basic competitors.

The drawback for all Mazdas continues to be the infotainment system. It’s confounding and lacking in modern technology. Sure it does just enough to be considered up to snuff, but the system is clumsy and hard to master. It’s not intuitive for the driver either.

The built in navigation system has some neat elements including Off-Road Navigation as well as Active Driving Display which includes traffic sign recognition. These features are exclusive for the Signature trim.

Aesthetically the Signature trim has 19-inch aluminum alloy wheels, a silver-finished front and rear bumper applique and a gunmetal front grille. These really modernize the CX-5 and help keep it fresh.

The base trim Select has a starting price of $29,300 while my tester (Turbo Signature) has an MSRP $40,600. There are eight total trim variants available which can be good for the customer to have so many options.

My tester had an EPA rating of 22 mpg/city and 27 mpg/highway. In a week’s worth of mostly suburban driving I averaged nearly 25 mpg. For an AWD turbo that’s not too bad.

Who am I to question Mazda’s decision makers. They know why they keep offering the CX-5 to the consumer while also churning out more modern vehicles like the CX-50. They know their consumers better than I do. I can only judge the CX-5 by how it drives and with that turbo, it impressed. That classy interior made it that much more impressive. I get it now.

Jimmy Dinsmore is a freelance automotive journalist. Email him at jimmydinsmore73@gmail.com. Follow him on Twitter @driversside.

2024 Mazda CX-5 Turbo Signature AWD

Price/As tested price................................................ $40,600/$40,600

Mileage.......................................... 22 mpg/city; 27 mpg/hwy.

Engine............................................. 2.5-liter 4-cylinder turbo

Horsepower................................. 227 hp/310 lbs./ft.

Transmission................................. Six-speed automatic

Drive Wheels................ All-wheel drive

Final Assembly Point................ Hiroshima, Japan