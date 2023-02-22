Dorothy Lane Market honored as outstanding independent grocer

“As the Southwest Ohio specialty grocer enters its 75th year in business, Dorothy Lane Market (DLM) remains focused on its endless quest to innovate, according to CEO Norman Mayne. The executive believes that DLM's successes wouldn't be possible without the people who have been part of the journey, including his entire family, the stores' associates, its vendors and especially its community of customers.

“Together, we've not only served up great food traditions, but we've had a lot of fun doing it along the way," Mayne says. “We've always tried to create faster than the competition can steal. As a result, we try things that others won't, and that leads to not only unique promotions and business practices, but items like the Killer Brownie and our killer strategy to develop signature favorites in every aisle and department."

Mayne took over day-to-day operations at DLM at just 23 years of age, and he's been focused on selling great food ever since. The retailer credits its rich history as the core of everything it does, counting multiple generations of associates among its ranks. These elements have helped make DLM a Dayton mainstay, with loyal customers stopping in to take a cooking class, pick up a prepared meal for dinner, order a gourmet cup of coffee, or even stroll the grocery aisles with a glass of wine or beer in hand.

Introduced in recent years, the DLM Good Neighbor Program is one of the main ways that the grocer supports its local community. Loyalty program members can choose a nonprofit organization from a list provided by the grocer to have their purchases credited toward that group. Hundreds of thousands of dollars have been donated to date."