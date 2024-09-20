Butler County graphic artist commissioned for Ohio pint glass design

Baird said Ohio often “gets a bad rap online for being boring and not cool,” so she wanted to take something that people from Ohio take pride in, which is the birthplace of aviation.

“So, I chose two planes to signify the two Wright Brothers, and the sun is a sun, but it also symbolizes the propellers of the plane, and movement, and how things are always changing. That’s why I picked the different things that I did,” she said.

“They pretty much said have fun with it. So, I could have done really anything, or something that’s not related to Ohio at all. It could have just been fun art, but I took some inspiration by looking back at previous years’ glass designs, and I was kind of surprised no one had taken this route before,” Baird said.

“It’s definitely very exciting, and I hope I can get my hands on one of those glasses,” she said.

Baird said she’s always been interested in graphic design. She enjoys creating everything from logos and websites to packaging and more.

“They made my class take one of those ‘what career should you choose’ career tests in middle school, and I got ice cream truck driver. So, I took it again. And I got graphic designer and since then, I couldn’t get it out of my head.” Baird said.

“When we got this job for the Ohio Pint Day glass, I jumped at it. I thought it would be fun, and I had a lot of ideas,” Baird said.

Her hobbies aren’t what you typically might expect from a 20-something.

“I’m a nerd for rock climbing, crochet, reading, puzzles, thrift stores, and other grandma activities,” Baird said.

Baird graduated from Miami University in 2021 with BFA in Communication Design and a minor in photography. She grew up in Ross and graduated from Ross High School in 2017.

Baird has worked at LemonGrenade Creative for about two years.

MORE DETAILS

Ohio’s small and independent breweries will celebrate the fifth annual Ohio Pint Day on Sept. 24. More than 180 breweries across the state will offer this year’s limited edition, collectible pint glass, which serves as a fundraiser for the Ohio Craft Brewers Association. Approximately 14,500 Ohio Pint Day glasses will be available. For details, go to ohiocraftbeer.org.