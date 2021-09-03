BREAKING: Corner Kitchen restaurant space and name sold to new owners

A former Oregon District staple that closed in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic in the summer of 2020 could soon see new life.
A restaurant management company based in Dallas called The One Esca Group has purchased the lease of the former Corner Kitchen space from the restaurant’s former owners and husband-and-wife team, Jack and Natalie Skilliter. According to Chuck Vella, Natalie’s father, the company intends on owning and operating Corner Kitchen under the same name.
One Esca Group has received a building permit to do renovations inside the space located at 613 E. Fifth St. A liquor control permit application has also been filed to transfer the license from the previous owners.
The restaurant, situated on the corner of Fifth and Wayne Avenue, opened in July 2015 under the direction of the Skilliters.
“They will retain some of Jack’s and Natalie’s offerings, however, they will also add new items to the menu, to the bar and we will also make some changes to the floor plan,” Vella said. “They will be changing the dining experience to create their own vision.”
Over the course of an unspecified “transition period,” Jack and Natalie will consult the company ahead of any kind of opening.
One Esca Group owns and manages over 18 million dollars in annual sales with assets located in Texas and Ohio, according to a statement from Vella. The company currently owns and operates Spaghetti Warehouse at 36 W. Fifth St. in downtown Dayton.
“They are also keenly aware of the great things that are happening in downtown Dayton and the region,” Vella said. “For downtown, a renaissance, if you will, that will make Dayton and an even more attractive entertainment and dining center. They see this move a great opportunity and it is their intention to add to the vibrancy of the region.”