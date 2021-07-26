Air Quality Alert remains in effect Wednesday for Butler, Warren counties

An Air Quality Alert is in effect again Wednesday in Butler and Warren counties.
The Air Quality Index is anticipated to be above 100, which means that the air is considered unhealthy for those in “sensitive groups.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting temperatures in the upper lower 90s under sunny skies with a calm wind. These conditions can cause ground-level ozone to form and may lead to elevated air pollution levels, according to the Southwest Ohio Air Quality Agency, which issued the alert.
Children, seniors and those with respiratory diseases should decrease prolong or heavy exertion. The general public most likely won’t be affected. While it is OK to be outside during an Air Quality Alert, people should take more breaks and do less strenuous activity.
Coughing, shortness of breath or unusual fatigue could indicate a problem and anyone experiencing those symptoms should contact a health care provider.
People are encouraged to do the following to reduce ground-level ozone:
- Avoid driving if possible. If not, try to combine running errands or delaying them until the Air Quality Alert is lifted. While driving, avoid excessive idling, especially at drive-thru windows.
- Refuel vehicles after 8 p.m. if possible, or wait until the alert is over. Make sure your gas cap is on tightly to avoid letting gas fumes escape.
- Limit the use of gasoline-powered equipment around the home, such as lawn mowers, chainsaws, power trimmers and shredders.
- Mow lawns after 6 p.m.