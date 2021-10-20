‘A throwback to the gladiator days’: Bull riding returns to Dayton this weekend

Using over 750 tons of dirt, the Nutter Center will be transformed into the “ultimate man vs beast arena, a throwback to gladiator days,” stated a PBR release.

Saturday’s competition is high stakes for the athletes, as the current No. 1 rider in the tournament, Michael Lane, was injured last weekend in Wheeling, West Virginia. This weekend is a chance for the rest of the field to gain ground on Lane’s lead.