‘A throwback to the gladiator days’: Bull riding returns to Dayton this weekend

The extreme sport of bull riding is on its way to Dayton this weekend and will transform the Nutter Center into a wild arena.
The Professional Bull Riders ZipRecruiter Rumble takes places Saturday, Oct. 23 at Wright State University’s Nutter Center featuring some of the world’s best bull riders. The Rumble is a part of the Pendleton Whisky Velocity Tour and returns to Dayton for the fifth time in six years.
Using over 750 tons of dirt, the Nutter Center will be transformed into the “ultimate man vs beast arena, a throwback to gladiator days,” stated a PBR release.
Saturday’s competition is high stakes for the athletes, as the current No. 1 rider in the tournament, Michael Lane, was injured last weekend in Wheeling, West Virginia. This weekend is a chance for the rest of the field to gain ground on Lane’s lead.
“A combination of bull riding and a rock show incorporating pyrotechnics, music, entertainment from our head entertainer in-arena, etc.,” described a PBR spokesperson as to what audiences can expect. “Something for everyone to enjoy, from two to 92.”
Tickets to Saturday’s tournament range from $18 to $103 online at ticketmaster.com/pbr-pendleton-whisky-velocity-tour/event/. Ticket prices increase by $5 on the day of the event. The Nutter Center is located at 3640 Col. Glenn Hwy., Dayton.