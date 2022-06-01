journal-news logo
8 new stores opening soon at Destination Outlets in Jeffersonville

Destination Outlets, formally known as Tanger Outlets, is welcoming eight new stores.

Destination Outlets, formally known as Tanger Outlets, is welcoming eight new stores.

By Natalie Jones
1 hour ago

Destination Outlets, formally known as Tanger Outlets, is welcoming eight new stores.

The outdoor mall, located in Jeffersonville, features an array of food and entertainment options as well as a variety of retail stores specializing in clothing, purses, shoes, furniture and much more.

Last month, Destination Outlets welcomed Open Box Outlet, a locally owned business that purchases liquidation and overstock furniture from online retailers and sells it at a fraction of the cost.

Below is a list of additional stores expected to open soon:

Carter’s Outlet Clearance

Carter’s Outlet Clearance, a children’s apparel store trusted by generations of families, will open its doors this month. The store will provide a range of clothing, gifts and accessories for the little ones with sizes ranging from preemie to kids 8.

Gizmo’s Toylab

Gizmo’s ToyLab, a toy and hobby store that allows shoppers to not only buy new toys but play with them too, is expected to open its doors in the first half of this year. This unique shop will have an indoor track for RC racing, a LEGO building area and Brick Bar, a Melissa and Doug zone and much more.

Launch Entertainment

Launch Entertainment is opening its first Ohio franchise this summer with over 15,000 square feet of family fun and entertainment. Launch will feature bowling, arcade games, Lucky Putt Golf, Krave Pizza and Ice Cream and Hops Bar.

Destination Outlets says Launch will be a popular stop for their shoppers to grab lunch or a drink and to have fun, quality time together.

Philly Pretzel Factory

Philly Pretzel Factory is continuing its expansion in Ohio with grab-and-go snacks at the outlet mall. The Factory will open this month and will feature a variety of soft pretzels, mini cheeseburgers and pretzel dogs, along with party trays and frozen drinks.

Rack Room Shoes

Rack Room Shoes, offering a wide selection of shoes for adults, teens and children, will open its doors in August. The store will feature well-known brands such as Nike, New Balance, Converse, Reebok and Skechers.

Vera Bradley

Vera Bradley is opening its doors on Friday, June 17. The store will feature a variety of women’s cotton quilted handbags and accessories, luggage and travel items, eyewear, stationery and gifts.

Versona

Versona is a one-stop-shop for women’s apparel, jewelry and accessories. The brand has a unique approach to fashion priced right. The store will open sometime this year.

Woof Gang Bakery

Southern Ohio’s first Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming franchise is opening this month. Woof Gang will offer a full range of services to dog owners including grooming and doggy daycare. The shop will also specialize in pet food and treats, accessories, grooming supplies and much more.

The opening of Woof Gang comes as construction is under way on a brand new 6,000-square-foot dog park at the outlet mall.

For more information about Destination Outlets, visit www.destinationoutlets.com.

