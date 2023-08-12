38th Joe Nuxhall golf outing tees off Monday at Elks Golf Club

HAMILTON — Sixteen years after Joe Nuxhall’s death, his legacy helping Butler County high school students lives on.

The 38th annual Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing will tee off Monday at The Elks Golf Club in Hamilton, the home of the outing for all of its years.

Michelob Ultra/Ohio Eagle Distributing and Playground Equipment Services have joined forces as the title sponsors for the outing, said Tyler Bradshaw, executive director of The Nuxhall Foundation.

Proceeds from the event support the Joe Nuxhall Memorial Scholarship, which provides $28,000 in scholarships to student-athletes representing all 14 Butler County public and private high schools. Administered through the Fairfield Community Foundation, the scholarship fund is the only one to ensure scholarships are awarded to every high school in the county.

In its history, the scholarship fund has distributed nearly $1 million in scholarship money to help students in the local community achieve their educational dreams. Proceeds from the outing also support The Joe Nuxhall Miracle League Fields, a Fairfield recreational facility for athletes with special needs.

Kim Nuxhall, president and board chairman of The Nuxhall Foundation, said one of his favorite days of the year was the golf outing named in his honor.

“Dad was a big golf addict, and loved playing the game,” Nuxhall said. “But more than playing, he loved spending time with Marty (Brennaman) and his buddies out on the course, and he loved giving back to his community. When he combined those two desires to create this golf outing, he did something more special than any of us could have envisioned at the time.”

All 36 foursomes who played in 2022 are back this year, Bradshaw said.

“Joe’s legacy of character is what gets golfers to return to this event year-in and year-out,” he said.

As has been the tradition since the outing’s inception in 1985, each participating foursome will be matched with a celebrity “bonus golfer” to round out their team. Celebrity golfers for this year’s event include Hall of Fame Cincinnati Reds broadcaster Marty Brennaman, NFL Hall of Famer Anthony Muñoz, and former Reds Ron Oester, George Foster, Scott Williamson, Corky Miller, and others.

How to go

WHAT: Joe Nuxhall Memorial Golf Outing

WHEN: Monday

WHERE: Elks Golf Club, Hamilton

HOW TO GET ON WAITLIST: Contact Nuxhall Foundation Executive Director Tyler Bradshaw at 513-839-6164 or via email at tyler@nuxhallmiracleleague.org.

