White Castle now offering The 1921 Slider in restaurants across Cincinnati

According to a release, “these fans showed just how far people will go to satisfy their White Castle Crave.”

“Year after year, we are amazed at the stories people share about their strong and unique connections with White Castle,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO at White Castle and a fourth-generation family member. “It’s so gratifying to know that we’ve played such a significant and memorable part in the lives of so many people.”

The 13 members of the 2020 class were selected last fall, but the induction ceremony was postponed from earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No applicants from Ohio were chosen.

The Hall of Fame program was created in 2001 as “an exclusive club to recognize its most passionate and zealous fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers,” stated the release. “Each year, hundreds of Cravers submit their White Castle stories in hopes of being chosen for the Cravers Hall of Fame.”

Organizers of the Hall of Fame said some application stories are funny while others are heartfelt testaments to how White Castle has impacted their lives in some way.

“In addition to getting recognition at the ceremony, the 2020 inductees will also receive a commemorative plaque and an extra special tribute: Their stories will be featured on the restaurant’s iconic Slider box packaging, the new designs for which will be rolled out in early 2022,” according to the release.