White Castle now offering The 1921 Slider in restaurants across Cincinnati

In celebration of its 100th birthday, Columbus-based White Castle is making The 1921 Slider, inspired by the very first Sliders created a century ago, a permanent menu item in restaurants throughout the greater Cincinnati area. Cincinnati notably served as the primary test market for the throwback slider.
The 1921 Slider is a one-of-a-kind and made entirely to order. Beginning with a 100 percent beef patty, seared and seasoned to perfection, the Silder is then topped with cheddar cheese, grilled caramelized onions, a slice of Roma tomato, lettuce and pickles.
“The 1921 Slider is a nod to the original sandwich but is designed for Cravers today,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president at White Castle, in a release. “In fact, the Slider’s toppings you see today were selected based on customer feedback. They got it right - it is perfection!”
For a limited time, any customer in Cincinnati can try The 1921 Slider for free. Download the White Castle app in the ITunes App Store or Google Play, sign up for Craver Nation loyalty program and use the At-Castle offer. No purchase necessary.
In related news, during a virtual ceremony held Wednesday, Aug. 25, 13 people were inducted into the White Castle Hall of Fame out of hundreds of entries.
According to a release, “these fans showed just how far people will go to satisfy their White Castle Crave.”
“Year after year, we are amazed at the stories people share about their strong and unique connections with White Castle,” said Lisa Ingram, president and CEO at White Castle and a fourth-generation family member. “It’s so gratifying to know that we’ve played such a significant and memorable part in the lives of so many people.”
The 13 members of the 2020 class were selected last fall, but the induction ceremony was postponed from earlier this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. No applicants from Ohio were chosen.
The Hall of Fame program was created in 2001 as “an exclusive club to recognize its most passionate and zealous fans, affectionately referred to as Cravers,” stated the release. “Each year, hundreds of Cravers submit their White Castle stories in hopes of being chosen for the Cravers Hall of Fame.”
Organizers of the Hall of Fame said some application stories are funny while others are heartfelt testaments to how White Castle has impacted their lives in some way.
“In addition to getting recognition at the ceremony, the 2020 inductees will also receive a commemorative plaque and an extra special tribute: Their stories will be featured on the restaurant’s iconic Slider box packaging, the new designs for which will be rolled out in early 2022,” according to the release.