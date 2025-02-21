10 years of The Windamere in Middletown: Couple’s journey led them to historic building

“We make sure they know they are welcome, and that they have a good time,” she said.

The distinctive event venue is located inside the historic Oglesby Barnitz Bank building at 2 S. Main St.

“Being an old building, built in 1929, this building actually goes way back. One of Middletown’s co-founders, Stephen Vail, his log cabin was on this location, and he actually platted Middletown. So I tell people we are the cornerstone of Middletown,” Glaser Jones said.

By 1847, William B. Oglesby and George C. Barnitz operated a general store (mercantile and grain-buying) in the same location. Located two blocks from the river and canal system, their place was headquarters for farmers who often deposited their money with the firm for safekeeping.

The business became so big that Oglesby and Barnitz decided to open a bank in the corner room of the building.

In 1850, they opened the first bank in Butler County in Middletown.

The historic venue features intricate plasterwork, a soaring 40-foot barrel-vaulted ceiling, expansive windows, terrazzo floors, and authentic bank vaults, blending timeless charm with modern versatility.

“People really loved that we’ve saved this building, that it is open, and they can come back and visit it,” Glaser Jones said. “There’s so much history, and it has meant so much to people.”

The Windamere hosts weddings, corporate functions and special celebrations throughout the year. It’s also used for community events, including a production of “The Nutcracker” by the Warren County Theatre Project.

“We do everything from baby showers, bridal shows, birthday parties, weddings, and sometimes, celebrations of life, so we’re here for all of those celebrations. It’s been very cool to be a part of the community,” Glaser Jones said.

The annual Ghost & Ghouls Halloween costume party is a signature event that attracts 200-250 people. The Windamere also hosted a surprise birthday party for Philadelphia Phillies baseball player and Middletown native Kyle Schwarber a few years ago, and Waka Flocka Flame was the entertainment that same night.

Glaser Jones grew up in Vandalia, and she lived in Dayton before moving to Middletown. Her husband, Theron, is retired from the U.S. Air Force. The couple moved to Middletown in August of 2018. They reside on South Main in a home previously owned by Oglesby’s daughter, Ida (Oglesby) Beardsley.

“Events have always been in my blood. Growing up, my mom was always asked to help with the baby showers, birthday parties and weddings. She was always on planning committees for her reunions, so I always got pulled along to help, and to do all the set-up, decorating, and tear down,” said Glaser Jones.

Throughout her career, and the different positions she’s held, Glaser Jones said events were always a core part of it.

She is formerly a liquor rep for Heidelberg Distributing and did events and promotions there, as well as a “desk job” where she served as the activities director, unofficially. She also worked at a bridal store, where she made a lot of good friends.

“When we were thinking of different businesses we could get into, my husband was thinking of a sandwich shop franchise, or a driving ed school,” Glaser Jones said.

Then, he asked if money weren’t an issue, “What would you like to do?” And, like I said, “events have always been my thing.”

“If you’re asking, I want to have my own venue,” Glaser Jones said. “I said I want to be the place where people make memories, they come to celebrate and be together. I just want to be that place.”

A friend of ours, internationally known wildlife artist Chris Walden, also a co-owner of the building, encouraged us to come to Middletown.

A decade with change for couple

In 2014, they started looking for a place in Middletown.

“As soon as we walked in and saw the ceilings, and balconies, and the amazing architecture, and characteristics in here, I just fell in love. We were only in the building the initial time for 20 minutes, and as soon as we walked out, I started envisioning how everything was going to be,” Glaser Jones said.

Mica and Theron both come from families of small business owners. At the time, the historic Oglesby Barnitz Bank building was owned by the City of Middletown.

“Long story short, we ended up with the building, and our journey began,” Glaser Jones said. “We finally closed on it in June of 2015, and we started renovations in four months, and got it open in October of 2015.”

They had wedding booked on Oct. 20, so they knew it had to be open, she said.

“The very first time we opened the vault door, we were amazed. The safety deposit boxes were still in there, the same flooring that is on the dance floor was in there, and we were like, I wonder if we can put the bar in here?”

So, that’s the trademark of our building, having the vault and the safety deposit boxes, which are like time capsules for couples, she said.

“They can put their wedding vows, letters from parents, and other keepsake items in a safety deposit box, and they can come back and re-visit it,” said Glaser Jones. “Everyone loves that feature, and that’s also where our bar area is.”

In addition to the main hall, The Windamere has 4,500-sq. ft. of office space, which was added in the 1960s. Part of the office space was transformed into the Launch Lab Coworking Space about two years ago.

“We decided to create a co-working space called the ‘Launch Lab,’ so we created two more offices, and made a drop-in space, meeting space, and a conference room, and now we offices that people can rent by the day, the week, or the month, or they can just come in and drop on the couch, if they want more privacy than what’s offered at a coffee shop,” Glaser Jones said.

“If people need a change of scenery, or they are tired of working at their house, or if their business is growing, but they don’t want to commit to a long-term lease, they can try it out by the month, and see how it goes, before making a big commitment,” she said.

With all the history, Glaser Jones said The Windamere has also attracted paranormal teams. There will be a Paranormal Gathering at The Windamere on March 28 and 29. There is also a South Main Haunted Waking Tour that runs April through October.

“Making it 10 years is a huge accomplishment for us,” Glaser Jones said. “We are still seeing the business grow because of what we offer, and because of the character of our building. So, we’re just proud of ourselves to see Year 10.”

She said they have had a lot of support from family, friends and the community.

“This wasn’t just a project for Theron and I and Chris, we had a lot of support from friends and family. They still cheer us on and support us,” Glaser Jones said.

MORE DETAILS

The name “The Windamere” was inspired by wildlife artist Christopher Walden. It originated from a sheep farm where his great-grandmother grew up in Australia. Walden has an art gallery inside The Windamere.

Fore more about the venue, visit www.thewindamere.com.