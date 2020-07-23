WORTH THE DRIVE: Jam out to local bands at Dreamfest music festival

Additionally, there will also be a distance of 25 feet between the stage and attendees, six feet of spacing at all food and merchandise booths and boxes allocated for groups of people who came to the festival together to allow for further social distancing from other groups. Other safety measures include:

One-way traffic will be set up whenever possible.

Hand sanitizer stations will be set up throughout the venue and staff members will be frequently cleaning high-touch areas.

Due to the state mask mandate, masks will be required by all guests. Masks will be provided to those who did not bring their own and must be used when closer than 6 feet from another person.

When you arrive at the gate, a staff member will conduct a wellness assessment and take your temperature before you are allowed to enter the venue.

Despite these precautions, guests will still be able to camp in tents and RVs throughout the duration of the music festival. All general admission festival passes come with a free camping pass in Tent City. Those who wish to camp in RVs can purchase an RV pass that includes one general admission pass and one RV parking area (no electric) for $55. VIP RV passes are $125 and come with a VIP pass to the festival, electric, access to VIP-only bathrooms and showers, a festival T-shirt and one RV parking area.

This year, general admission festival passes are $90, while VIP passes are $120 and come with added perks like access VIP-only showers and flushable toilets and a Dreamfest T-shirt and poster. Dreamfest 2020 tickets can be purchased by visiting eventbrite.com.

WANT TO GO?

What: Dreamfest 2020

When: Continues through Sunday, Aug. 2.

Where: 6129 Reed Rd., Ansonia

Cost: $90 for general admission and $120 for VIP admission. Advance tickets required and limited. No sales at the gate.

More info: Please visit Dreamfest’s website and Facebook pages for additional updates, including ticket availability. Website | Facebook