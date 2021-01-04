WORTH THE DRIVE: Glow tubing and more now open at Snow Trails

Glow tubing begins around twilight (approximately 5 p.m.) from Thursday through Sunday, and tickets must be purchased in advance on Snow Trails’ website. Guests can purchase two-hour passes to go glow tubing.

Two-hour tubing passes are $25 ($15 for ages 5 and under). Season passes are $150. The season will run until March.

Beginning on Dec. 13, Snow Trails in Mansfield offers glow tubing. Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

Throughout the season, an array of colorful LED lights line the park. Guests can set off at the top of the hill and glide down the snow-packed and LED-lined lanes with a number of guests following along behind them in a train of tubes.

The Vertical Descent Snow Tubing Park is unique in that it offers the longest tubing lanes in all of Ohio.

Due to the socially-distanced nature of glow tubing, no additional COVID-related measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of guests. This is mostly due to the fact that guests will already be wearing the required facial coverings and gloves to keep warm.

After hitting the slopes, guests can grab a bite to eat or a drink at one of the many eateries in the ski lodge on premises. A table-reservation system will be in place at the Snow Trails Lodge, while a tent will be set up outside of the lodge to cater to socially distanced dining. Facial coverings are required at the eateries unless consuming food or beverages. Or, if a quick pick-me-up is needed, guests can huddle around the nearby fire pit.

Aside from paying a visit to Snow Trails, there are many other unique and interesting destinations within and just outside of Mansfield. Those looking for even more outdoor adventure can head to Malabar Farm State Park in nearby Lucas, Ohio, to enjoy miles of ungroomed trails perfect for cross country skiing.

However, if being outdoors in the cold doesn’t appeal to you, perhaps a visit to the set of the Shawshank Redemption could spark your interest. The Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield, a centuries-old prison steeped in chilling history and plenty of creepy ambiance, provided the setting for the famous movie. From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday through Sunday, visitors can take tours of the Ohio State Reformatory.

For more reasons to make a day trip to Mansfield, pay a visit to destinationmansfield.com.

Guests participating in the glow tubing activity at Snow Trails in Mansfield. Credit: Nate Wolleson Credit: Nate Wolleson

WANT TO GO?

What: Glow tubing

Where: Snow Trails; 3100 Possum Run Road in Mansfield

When: Season continues through March

Cost: $25 for two-hour ticket, children five and under are $15. Advance online reservations required.

More info: Website | Facebook