Wine, craft beer and live music on tap at annual Oxford festival

“This is really a kick-off to summer in Oxford, and it brings out the community,” she said. “This is a great way to promote our city, and there’s something at the festival for everyone.”

Attendees can enjoy a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers.

Guests can sample craft beers in the Beer Garden from breweries such as Brink Brewing Co., Cartridge Brewing, Sonder Brewing, Misrule Brewing, Third Eye Brewing Company, Swine City, Bushrod Brew Works, and Taft’s Brewing Co.

Participating wineries will include Hanover Winery, Olde Schoolhouse Winery, and Vintage Winery as well as wines from Heidelberg Distributing.

The festival will feature live entertainment throughout the day. Musical performances will include Green DeVille from 2-4:15 p.m., John Kogge Trio from 4:45-7 p.m., and Wildheart from 7:30-9:45 p.m. There’s also a kids’ area with activities for children.

There will also be area merchants represented and artwork and handmade items available from more than 30 local artisans as well as over a dozen food vendors on site, such as Graeter’s Ice Cream, Holey Donuts!, Schmidt’s Hospitality Concepts, Just Jerks Food Truck, Loaded Goat Café, Jolly’s Food Truck, and Sorriso – Pizza by the Slice, among others. Local businesses will also be open.

Proceeds from the festival will go to the Oxford Chamber of Commerce’s Scholarship Fund. Scholarships are awarded annually to four Talawanda High School seniors.

“Having this festival every year allows us to give back to the community with the four scholarships that we give out,” Riggs said.

Volunteers help run the event and it brings visitors into the Oxford community. The entire community has supported the event since its inception.

People not only come from Oxford, but from neighboring counties and towns such as Butler County and Preble County, and Richmond, Ind., organizers said.

There are discounts on hotels available on Saturday night. Ask for the Oxford Wine and Craft Beer Festival special rate. For more info., go to https://oxfordwinefestival.com/visitor.

MORE DETAILS

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival will be 2-10 p.m. May 31 at Uptown Parks. Tickets for the festival are available online at https://oxfordwinefestival.com, or in-person at the Oxford Chamber of Commerce, and at Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitor’s Bureau for $30 in advance through 5 p.m., May 29. Tickets are available at the gate on the day of the event for $35. A ticket includes a wristband, a souvenir glass and five tasting tickets for beer or wine. (There is no admission fee for those who aren’t drinking beer or wine.)

