SpirtSong at Kings Island features TobyMac, Lecrae, Newsboys, Crowder and more

“When people come to Timberwolf, they are going to find a refreshed venue that really provides a great amphitheater experience in a perfect setting at Kings Island,” Showalter said.

The renovations were completed in 2022 as part of Kings Island’s 50th anniversary. One of the things the park did at Timberwolf was to provide a way for guests to access Timberwolf without having to come into the park.

“What that has done is allowed the flexibility of people who come to watch a concert at Timberwolf to just purchase a concert ticket instead of having to purchase a park ticket as well,” Showalter said.

Additionally, there were facility upgrades completed at Timberwolf as well as upgrades that provide for a couple different seating options. The new, separate Timberwolf entrance is to the left of the front gate, toward where the Invertigo Roller Coaster is located. Guests who enter there can have their concert ticket scanned and go right into Timberwolf from the new entrance.

“We are excited to be able to offer that to everyone that is coming to SpiritSong this year and all concerts in the future,” Showalter said.

People can also enjoy the music and come and go throughout the day if they have a park ticket.

SpiritSong features national headlining artists, who are some of the most popular names in contemporary Christian music. The three-day music festival will feature a dozen artists, including TobyMac, Crowder, Skillet, Newsboys, Lecrae, CAIN, Tauren Wells, Katy Nichole and KB, among others.

“I don’t know where you could get such a solid line-up and get three days of Christian artists performing all at the same place,” Showalter said.

“I’ve seen a number of these artists, individually, and Crowder, he puts on a wonderful show. I know our guests at the park, who come to SpiritSong are really going to enjoy him. Of course, TobyMac is a staple at SpiritSong, having come many of the past years, and I’ve been listening to him since his DC Talk days, and to see how he has developed as an artist, and producing such cool music is amazing. He’s going to put on a fantastic show. He always does. It’s always high-energy, fun to watch, and really a moving experience,” he said. “Skillet returns back to us, too. They performed at Timberwolf last year as part of our concert series. So, we’re excited to welcome them back. They had a nice crowd last year, and I wouldn’t expect anything less this year. It’s also a nice surprise to see the Newsboys on the line-up.”

SpiritSong attendees regularly travel from Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, Illinois, North Carolina, Michigan, West Virginia and Tennessee to attend the annual music festival.

SpiritSong concerts

Thursday, June 15

4 p.m. Ben Fuller

4:50 p.m. CAIN

6:30 p.m. Lecrae

8 p.m. Crowder

Friday, June 16

4:05 p.m. Joseph O’Brien

4:50 p.m. Katy Nichole

6:30 p.m. Tauren Wells

8 p.m. TobyMac

Saturday, June 17

4:05 p.m. Stephen Stanley

4:50 p.m. KB

6:30 p.m. Newsboys

8 p.m. Skillet

How to go

What: SpiritSong

Where: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason

When: Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Kings Island will open at 10 a.m. each day. The park will close at 10 p.m. nightly.

More details: One-day tickets start at $55 if purchased online in advance. (Ticket prices will increase at the gate.) Admission to Kings Island is not required to attend the concert and is not included with a concert ticket purchase. (Park tickets sold separately.) For detailed ticket information, and to purchase tickets go to spiritsongfest.com/tickets and www.visitkingsisland.com. One-day, two-day and three-day concert tickets are available as well as several VIP options. Daily tickets for Kings Island start at $44.99 when purchased online. Season pass holders are able to purchase concert tickets.