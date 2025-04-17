SparkFest at Miami University: What festival attendees can expect

Stiles, a senior theater major at Miami with a second major in information systems, has been involved with SparkFest since its inception.

“SparkFest has been a thing that I’ve grown with. As SparkFest has grown, I’ve grown through the Miami University community, and it’s just something that I’ve wanted to stay in touch with, because I think the message to students that their college wants to showcase and support them is so powerful,” Stiles said.

She said SparkFest has doubled in size each year.

The public festival will be noon to 5 p.m. April 25 in the Art Quad outside the Center for Performing Arts at 420 S. Patterson Ave.

“It really is about interconnecting all of these students in the different divisions within the College of Creative Arts and Miami as a whole,” said Jack Drayer, co-chair of SparkFest.

“I’m very arts related and focused. I grew up around the arts and music, so I want to make that my career in the future,” said Drayer, who is studying Arts Management with minors in Fashion and Entrepreneurship at Miami University.

SparkFest will feature live performances, art demonstrations and DIY activities including tie-dye and glass-bead keychain making that showcase works from across the college’s departments, including pottery, theater, fine art, architecture and music. There will also be gallery segments and demos from emerging technology.

More than 150 students are expected to participate, and more than 20 different student organizations will be involved. There will be about 25 different student artists selling their work with more than 10 live performances.

“One of the big aspects is the student performers. We have a lineup of student performers who have signed up from either clubs or departments of the College of Creative Arts,” Drayer said.

Musicians, acapella groups and theater groups have performed in the past.

The festival was originally started by students, and it has continued to celebrate student works and to let them know that they have support from the College of Creative Arts. The event also raises awareness about the College of Creative Arts within the broader university community.

SparkFest 2025 highlights include pottery throwing, T-shirt screen printing, live music, design exhibits, and student-made art, which will be available for sale.

Guests can shop for handmade items from MU Ceramics Club and learn how to throw pottery, for example.

“It’s about being able to present the value of CCA, and how much everyone within the college works for their craft and their art, and how much work really goes into that,” Drayer said.

Attendees will be able to have free pizza and desserts, and there will be giveaways.

Members of the College of Creative Arts Alumni Advisory Board will also be in attendance to support the festivities and connect with the community at large.

“I hope the community comes out to enjoy everyone’s work. The best thing to do is just to experience the festival,” Stiles said. “Come, walk around, and find something that sparks joy.”

MORE DETAILS

SparkFest is free and open to the public. Parking is available at metered spaces near the Center for Performing Arts and along Maple Street in Oxford. One-day red parking permits can be purchased through Miami University Parking Services for $2.

Online: miamioh.edu/cca/about/sparkfest.html