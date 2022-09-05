Sorg Opera House to feature variety of music through the fall

“We are partnering up with them and we are going to have some specialized vendors come out in the parking lot and in front of the Sorg to sell their crafty, homemade wares,” she said.

Terrapin Flyer is a Grateful Dead cover band. Some of their performers have played with the Grateful Dead. It’s a great concert, Griffith said.

With four shows planned in September, and at least nine more concerts and theatrical events through the end of the year, community members are encouraged to enjoy a concert or a performance close to home. They can also have dinner before the show at a nearby restaurant. Griffith said patrons don’t have to travel far or go out of town to have a great night out.

“We are a well-kept secret, or a hidden gem in Middletown,” Griffith said.

The Sorg will continue to bring concerts, theater shows, and musical productions to the stage in Middletown in the months ahead.

Some of the many other upcoming shows are:

- The Belairs on Oct. 14

- The Rocky Horror Show, Oct. 21-23

- Clybourne Park, Oct. 27-30

- Rhonda Vincent & the Rage on Nov. 4

- Captain Fantastic: The Music of Sir Elton John on Nov. 19

- Hotel California: the Original Eagles Tribute on Nov. 26

Tickets for all of the shows may be purchased at www.cincyticket.com. Sorg Opera House is located at 63 South Main St. in Middletown. Free parking is available behind the building, off Broad Street, and off First Street. Visit www.sorgoperahouse.org for the latest details about all the upcoming shows.