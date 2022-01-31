Winter’s a great time to spot Ohio’s growing bald eagle population

In April 2020, the department’s Wildlife Division released its bald eagle nest census results for 2020. Biologists confirmed 707 bald eagle nests being recorded. The 2012 nest census recorded 281 nests, meaning there was a 150% increase in eight years.

The division’s bald eagle census noted that 2020 marked the first time the number of nests was measured since bald eagles were removed from the state’s threatened species list in 2012.

In Montgomery County, nests went from one in 2012 to three in 2020, the division’s count shows. Miami County went from no nests to five; Greene County from none to four; Warren from two to four; Clark from one to five; Hamilton from one to three; and Preble from one to three.

The bald eagle is one of the most distinguishable birds in the world. Their bright white head, dark brown body, and yellow beak set the bird apart from others. When viewing bald eagles it is important to stay at least 100 feet away, being sure not to disturb their nest.

All nest sightings can be reported at wildohio.gov or through the HuntFish OH mobile app.