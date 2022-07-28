New virtual reality experience to open in West Chester

Zero Latency offers a free-roam experience that allows users to move in a large, unrestricted arena with a group of friends working together in a campaign or battling each other in virtual reality. Players wear a headset and have a controller and play the game. The arena is about 54 ft. by 27 ft. Players become immersed in the game.

“You will be roaming. You’re in the game, and you feel like you’re covering much more ground even than that. There’s not anything tethering you to anything else. So, you feel like you’re taken away, all the way into another realm,” Reamsnyder said.

Zero Latency has also developed partnerships with leading hardware and software companies to launch VR versions of industry leading games such as “Far Cry.”

Zero Latency offers eight different games for ages 12 and up. Games include “Far Cry VR,” “Sol Raiders,” “Singularity,” “Engineerium,” “Adelaide,” “Undead Arena,” “Zombie Survival,” “Outbreak Origins,” and “Mission Maybee.” Overall, the experience is about 45 minutes in length, which will include a 15-minute mission briefing and up to a 30-minute game. Pricing starts at $49 per person.

With 57 locations in 26 countries, Zero Latency’s mission is to provide a new entertainment option for people who have a passion for gaming. However, you don’t have to be a gamer to play. This is the 13th location in the U.S. Latency VR opened the world’s first free-roam VR entertainment venue in 2015. Another new Ohio location opened in Cleveland in March.

“We were drawn to the area, and we plan to open more locations in the future, but this is our first one,” said Reamsnyder.

Watch for a grand opening celebration later in Aug. Zero Latency is located at 9405 Civic Centre Blvd. in The Streets of West Chester. Hours of operation are Wed. and Thurs. from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; Friday 3 p.m. to 11 p.m.; Sat., 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sun. 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Zero Latency is only open for private events on Mondays and Tuesdays.

“We’re very excited to open, and to bring this level of entertainment to the community, and watch it grow,” Reamsnyder said. “This is unprecedented. There’s nothing like this in the area…It’s a remarkable experience.”

For more information on Zero Latency, visit www.zerolatencyvr.com, and connect with Zero Latency Cincinnati on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok. Community members can make an advance registration on the Zero Latency reservation portal at booking.zerolatencyvr.com. Walk-ins will be accepted, if time slots are available. Zero Latency is also available for corporate events and birthday parties.