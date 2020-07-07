Freedom Tour charity skydiving and fireworks drive-in series canceled

Proceeds would have gone to a list of charities including Project Rise Above, Pink Ribbon Girls, One Family Foundation, Epilepsy Center of Northwest Ohio, Fallen Officer Dia’s Family (Project iAm), Blue Skies for the Good Guys and Gals and Ag Endowment & Four Corners.

Ticket-holders have the option to request a full refund or donate 100 percent of their ticket sale or sponsorship to the charity associated with that particular event. Event sponsors included iHeart Radio and the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and JournalNews.

“Our event team worked tirelessly to create a COVID friendly event that could raise significant funds for charities,” said Larry Dillin, President of Dillin LLC, in the news release. “I am very disappointed in our inability to have events due to COVID regulations despite the innovative safety precautions they were implementing.”

PREVIOUS COVERAGE (July 7, 2020)

The Dillin Events team has designed a new event for this summer that combines fast-paced visual air artistry along with music and food all while recommending that COVID-19 requirements are being met for the safety of everyone participating. The Freedom Tour 2020 will be held at several locations in the Dayton region beginning on Aug. 7.

The tour is a drive-in, tailgate-style event that provides a socially distanced layout with a uniquely designed atmosphere and thrilling skydiving performance. Proceeds from all locations on the tour will benefit local charities. Tickets and details are available at: www.TheFreedomTour2020.com

“The Freedom Tour is a skydiving and pyrotechnics show all in one that will make you believe you’ve got a VIP seat on the 4th of July! There will be live music and food trucks, so all you have to do is add your group of friends or family — not to exceed 10 people, of course — to create a lasting memory that reminds us all that celebrating our freedom is one aspect of our community that we can all share and embrace right now,” said Cheryl Dillin, president the Dillin Events Team.

“With our angled parking plan, we created a more individualized ‘tailgate’ space for each vehicle that allows the spectators to be able to maintain social distancing practices. We think this new way of doing things still provides a fun event and as a bonus, also benefits charities when they need it most.”

Drive-in, tailgate style events are an exciting concept and COVID-conscious. With communities donating large fields or parking areas, this tour is able to safely provide visual and audio entertainment for all participants and attendees.

There are several events planned for the Miami Valley region (listed below). Tickets will be available on a pre-sale only basis. No tickets will be sold at the entrance and all ticketing is touch-free.

EVENT DATES & DETAILS

Friday, Aug. 7 – Lindner Family Tennis Center, Mason, OH - Benefitting: Pink Ribbon Girls

Saturday, Aug. 22, West Carrollton, OH (100 E. Dixie Drive) - Benefitting: The One Family Fund

Friday, Sept. 4th – North Pointe, West Chester, OH | Benefitting: The Blue Skies for Good Guys and Gals

Monday, Sept. 7th (Labor Day) – Clark Co. Fairgrounds, Springfield OH | Benefitting: Ag Endowment Fund & Springfield 4 Corners Project

Events take place from 7-10 p.m.

$35/car - $50/SUV - $150/RV (Note: RV’s are not available at all locations)

Pre-sale tickets only. No tickets sold at the entrance.

Coolers Permitted.

Drive-in, tailgate style. No more than 10 people per vehicle.

Social Distancing and masks recommended.

24-hour no tow policy, get a ride home!

If you're feeling sick, please don't come.

No refunds, please see rain dates and event policy.

All proceeds go to the local charity at each location.

For information and to purchase tickets go to