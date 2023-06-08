Municipal Brew Works to celebrate 7th anniversary with weekend events

“The community of our patrons, the business community, the city government, they allowed us to fulfill a dream of ours to build a brewery and to keep it going,” said Goodman.

In the seven years, they’ve not only been able to expand their selection to upwards of two dozen beers on tap, but they’ve opened a second location at Spooky Nook at Champion Mill and have been packaging some of their products, like the Orange Agave and Approachable Blonde beers.

The anniversary party weekend will kick off on Friday with the release of the 7th anniversary Imperial Pale Ale, or IIPA, and Outta Here, a classic rock cover band, starts at 6:30 p.m., but the Cheese N Chong food truck will be on-site at 4 p.m.

The party continues early on Saturday at 10 a.m. as there are multiple events happening that day, including the FamilyPromise of Butler County’s Dot Dash 5K and the Hamilton Flea. That evening there’s the SHIFT: Masquerade! presented by Inspiration Studios.

At noon on Saturday, Municipal Brew Works will begin releasing their one-off beers, in which they take existing beers or recipes and make special small batches of new beers. They’ll have anywhere from six to eight of these one-off beers.

There will be multiple food trucks and multiple bands, including My Girl Friday, Bourbon Road, and Yada Yada Yadas.

Sunday will be more “chill,” Goodman said, with an open mic to give local artists an opportunity to perform, and “is a way for us to chill out on a Sunday after a big, long day on Saturday of partying it up.”

They will also have the Fatty’s Patties food truck.