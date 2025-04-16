Kings Island opens for 53rd season with Beast roller coaster improvements, a new water slide and more

Park operating hours and Passholder Preview Day

This season, Kings Island’s opening day is set for 10 a.m.-9 p.m. Saturday, April 19. After which, the park will open select weekends through May 24, when its hours will change to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Those who own a Kings Island Silver, Gold or Prestige Pass will get a special early look at the park noon-9 p.m. April 18. Guests will get a chance to ride iconic coasters such as Orion and the Beast before the general public. Season pass add-ons, including FunPix and meals plans, will be valid during the event.

The Soak City water park will begin its season May 24, and will be open 11 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.

On Sept. 1, Soak City’s season will end and Kings Island will return to weekend operation.

Where to find it

Kings Island is located at 6300 Kings Island Drive in Mason, just off of Interstate 71. Just look for the Eiffel Tower replica in the sky. The park is also by Great Wolf Lodge, and there are lots of restaurants nearby.

What’s new for 2025?

Kings Island’s main focus for the 2025 season is improving and updating its Soak City water park. As part of this renovation, Soak City will see its first major attraction since the addition of Tropical Plunge in 2016 — RiverRacers.

The first dual-racing water coaster in Ohio, RiverRacers is a Whitewater West “Dueling Master Blaster” model, which uses water jets to boost guests to speeds of up to 30 mph.

Also coming to the park is Splash River Junction, a new children’s play area with additional seating, a wading pool and seven child-friendly slides.

Soak City will receive other updates as well, including an improved entrance, resurfaced wave pool and a new shop selling the iconic blue ice cream.

These additions are currently under construction and are set to open with the Soak City water park May 24.

Kings Island also updated several of its existing attractions. This includes the its 99-year-old carousel, built by the Philadelphia Toboggan Company in 1926. The ride’s roof will receive a fresh coast of paint.

Even kings need a new crown! 😉 Our 99-year-old carousel is getting a brand new roof with a fresh color for 2025.

One of the park’s most famous coasters, the Beast, also received some updates this year. In conjunction with famed wooden coaster manufacturer the Gravity Group, Kings Island replaced more than 20% of the track with new pieces.

The main areas impacted include a section before the second hill, as well as the mid-course tunnel. Updates like these exist to create a smoother ride experience for guests, while maintaining the original thrills of the coaster.

Season passes and perks

Those looking to visit the park multiple times this year can purchase a season pass. There are three options for guests:

Silver Pass: $115 for new guests, $109 for renewing guests; Benefits: Guests get unlimited visits through Labor Day, free parking, discounts in the park and more. Visits to Halloween Haunt and Winterfest are not included.

Gold Pass: $150 for new guests, $145 for renewing guests; Benefits: Guests receive all benefits of the Silver Pass, as well as unlimited visits through all of 2025, including Halloween Haunt and Winterfest.

Prestige Pass: $340 for new guests, $320 for renewing guests; Benefits: Guests receive all benefits of the Gold Pass, as well as preferred parking, VIP lounge access and more.

Guests can also purchase add-ons for their season passes such as drink plans, dining plans, lockers, Fast Lanes and more.

Kings Island’s ownership change

2025 marks the first full season after a major change in Kings Island’s ownership. Last July, the park’s parent company, Cedar Fair, merged with theme park rival Six Flags to become the Six Flags Entertainment Corporation. This means Kings Island is now one of 27 theme parks and 15 water parks in the chain.

Guests can now upgrade their season passes to get admission into all former Six Flags and Cedar Fair parks. This add-on, named the All Park Passport, will cost $80 for those with a Gold Pass and $99 for those with a Prestige Pass. This perk is not available for those with a Silver Pass.

A glimpse into the park’s future

Last year, Six Flags announced a $1 billion investment into its amusement and water parks. As part of this announcement, the chain revealed Kings Island will receive a “new family thrill attraction” for the 2026.

While no new information has been released, it is speculated the attraction will not be a roller coaster.

EVENTS AT KI

Throughout the season, the park will host a number of special events, festivals and activities. These include:

Food and Wine Festival

When: 4-9 p.m. weekends May 30-June 22

More Details: Guests will be able to try flavors from across the world during the park’s Food and Wine Festival. Additionally, flower displays will dot the property, special live music will take place and guests will be able to take part in unique photo opportunities.

Star-Spangled Nights

When: July 4-5

More Details: The park’s annual Fourth of July event, Star-Spangled Nights, will feature a special fireworks show with patriotic music and displays.

Grand Carnivale

When: July 19-August 3

More Details: Launched in 2019, Grand Carnivale is the park’s send off to summer featuring a parade, crafts, live music and special dining options.

Halloween Haunt

When: Select nights Sept. 19 through Nov. 1

More Details: The park’s famous Halloween event will return this fall. Featuring haunted mazes, scare zones and more, this event is recommended for those age 13 and older.

Tricks and Treats

When: Select days Sept. 21 through Nov. 2

More Details: The park’s family friendly Halloween event, Tricks and Treats, will take place during select days this fall. There will be crafts, seasonal treats, contests and candy.

Winterfest

When: Select nights Nov. 28 through Dec. 21

More Details: Rounding out the year, the park’s annual Winterfest event will return this holiday season. Guests will be able to ice skate on Kings Island’s fountain, try special winter treats and see the millions of lights on display.

For more information on Kings Island, check out visitkingsisland.com.