GARDENING: Perennial Flower School is back live

Author and speaker Joseph Tychonievich starts the program off with a list of “Great, Non-wimpy, Plants You Don’t Already Grow.” Learn about his favorite unusual but reliable performers and get ideas on how to find other great plants.

He will also talk about “Propagating Perennials at Home” later in the day. Propagating from seed, dividing, and rooting cuttings will be covered as well as the basic equipment (that you probably already have) needed.

One of my garden writer friends and incredible author, Teresa Woodard will share the “Perennial Lessons from Midwest Pros.” She writes for several gardening magazines and will have her first book, “American Roots: Reimagining Our Home Gardens” coming out this fall.

She travels extensively interviewing gardeners in the Midwest, picking up great ideas along the way. Teresa gives us perennial garden tips from the best gardens she has visited.

I will be doing two presentations, with the first one on “Perennials and Pollinators.” You are hearing more and more about protecting our pollinators and planting your landscape for pollinators.

I will share plants and planting ideas that can be incorporated into your already established perennial garden or can be started from scratch.

Caption Allium is an excellent bulb for the perennial garden to attract pollinators. CONTRIBUTED Caption Allium is an excellent bulb for the perennial garden to attract pollinators. CONTRIBUTED

The second presentation is not about perennials, but about the structure and part of the backbone in the perennial garden, “Incorporating Small Shrubs into the Perennial Garden.”

I have a rather large perennial border, approximately (well, let’s say way more than I can manage) in which I have incorporated small evergreen and deciduous shrubs. These serve as structure in the garden as well as provide winter interest.

The cost for the day is $70 and pre-registration is required. Registration includes a light breakfast (coffee and pre-packaged breakfast snacks), a robust box lunch, afternoon snack, and handouts.

For more details about the event, speakers, topics, and other events, as well as a copy of the registration form, go to http://go.osu.edu/clarkgardenworkshops You can print the registration form and return by mail with a check.

You can also register by credit card by going to http://go.osu.edu/2022perennialschool

We will be taking precautions to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Pamela Corle-Bennett is the state master gardener volunteer coordinator and horticulture educator for Ohio State University Extension. Contact her by email at bennett.27@osu.edu.