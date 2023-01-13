UPDATE: La Comedia shortens run of ‘Steeple People’

Explore 10 shows to see in January

Set in Stinking Creek, Tennessee, “Steeple People” is a musical comedy about a gospel quartet preparing for a national tour of Ghana. New arrangements of more than 15 hymns include “Down By The Riverside,” “Standing On The Promises” and “It Is Well With My Soul.”

Matinees are held Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays; Evening performances are held Thursdays through Sundays.