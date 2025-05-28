Signs of Life is the Pink Floyd cover band not to miss: Performance in Middletown set for June

The popularity of the music, combined with elaborate visual elements on the screen, including video images and a light show help to recreate the essence of Pink Floyd.

“We’ve had them here before in 2022 and 2024, and they’ve been a real treat, and it’s been a really popular event in the past,” Mulligan said. “Every time they come in, it’s a faithful recreation with a lot of great singers and musicians. They really span the whole album repertoire of Pink Floyd.”

The set list is comprised of hits and rarities from Pink Floyd’s albums, capturing the music and emotion of a live concert experience.

“We always try to have a unique set list for every show. So, we never really do the same show twice,” said Jon Stankorb, lead vocalist and guitarist for Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd. “We want to give somebody a fresh experience that’s not just the same show each time.”

This year is the 50th anniversary of the “Wish You Were Here” album, so the band will play many of the songs from that album as well as favorites from other projects like “Dark Side of the Moon” and “The Wall,” among others.

“Fans can expect to hear some of the greatest hits along with a few more obscure tunes, but generally speaking, it’s a greatest hits package of all the Pink Floyd stuff, and it leans heavily into ‘Wish You Were Here,’” Stankorb said.

The eight-member progressive rock act will also cover songs like “Learning to Fly,” “Sorrow” and “Keep Talking” from “A Momentary Lapse of Reason” and “The Division Bell.” There may even be a surprise David Gilmour song from one of his solo albums.

“It’s an eight-person effort, so we want to have moments, and choose songs that reflect on each of the different individuals,” Stankorb said. “Each person has their moment to shine, and each person has their thing to do, and when we do any lighting, we will often spotlight members of the group on their various instruments or solos,” Stankorb said.

The show will take listeners on a moving, often emotional, journey through Pink Floyd’s expansive catalog.

“What’s interesting is if you play a favorite Pink Floyd song, you’ll have people that are singing it back for all those different reasons. Pink Floyd is one of the timeless groups, and for the people that love that music, it’s been the backdrop of their lives for so long,” Stankorb said.

“I hope people would leave the show, and think ‘Wow, that was really moving,’ and that they feel something that they hadn’t felt before,” he said.

MORE DETAILS

Signs of Life: The American Pink Floyd will be in concert at Sorg Opera House at 8 p.m. June 6. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the box office opens at 6 p.m. Advance tickets are available online for $25 reserved, $30 premium and $35 for super premium seating. To purchase tickets, or for more info go to www.sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/signsoflife.