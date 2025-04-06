Photo ops in Middletown: Movies in the Park events to have character meet-and-greets

The city tried it last year, after receiving a suggestion from a resident, and the kids loved it.

“It’s pretty magical. There have been families and kids that have said they may not ever get to Disney World, so they get to meet Cinderella, and they get to meet an ‘Inside Out’ character, or a Minion from ‘Despicable Me 4,’ right here in our city,” Lewis said.

There will be character meet-and-greets for each of the movies from 7-8 p.m. The movie and snacks are free, and the event is open to the public. A food/dessert truck will be on site at each Movies in the Park.

Family friendly, movie-themed activities will be offered starting at 7 p.m. and will be available until the movie starts at 9 p.m.

This is the 10th year for the popular summer movie series. Last year, the movies attracted from more than 220 guests to 600 people.

“It gets better every year,” Lewis said. “At 10 years, it’s a piece of our community, and that’s a good thing.”

Movies in the Park will be held on a monthly basis throughout the summer, and there will be one additional movie in October.

The movie will start at dusk. Churches will have a booth set up at each of the movies and provide attendees with free popcorn, candy and drinks. They will also organize a movie-themed activity before the movie.

Movies in the Park will kick off on May 9 with “Cinderella” in Sunset Park, and the city will partner with Restored Church. Actors in Cinderella and Prince Charming costumes will greet guests prior to the start of the movie.

On June 13, “Inside Out 2’ will be shown in Sherman Park, and the city is partnering with Axis Christian Church.

On July 11, “Despicable Me 4” will be the featured film in Jacot Park, and the city is partnering with Breiel Church.

“Moana 2” will be shown in Douglass Park on Aug. 8, and the city will partner with New Era Baptist Church.

The city will partner with Kingswell for “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” which will be shown downtown in Governors Square on October 24.

The movies were selected based on an online survey with feedback from residents. The top five movies that were the most mentioned were chosen for this year.

SCHEDULE

May 9: “Cinderella” in Sunset Park (Meet Cinderella and Prince Charming characters)

June 13: “Inside Out 2” in Sherman Park (Meet Joy and Sadness characters)

July 11: “Despicable Me 4” in Jacot Park (Meet Minions)

August 8: “Moana 2” in Douglass Park (Meet Moana)

October 24: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” Downtown in Governors Square (Meet Jack and Sally characters)