‘Parade of Lights’ in Fairfield has longer route this year

At the conclusion of the parade (around 7:50-8 p.m.), there will be a tree-lighting at Village Green Park with Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. Santa will make an appearance and many of the floats will be stationed around Village Green Park, so guests can get an up-close look at the lights and creativity on display.

Highlights will include a performance by the Fairfield Starz Dancers in the theater at Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of several Christmas flicks (cartoons). Hot cocoa will be available for purchase on site. Tiny Bistro and Amaizing Grace Kettle Korn will also participate.

Nearly 20 organizations have already signed up for the parade including City of Fairfield Police, City of Fairfield Fire Department, Queen City Coopers and Sacred Heart Girl Scouts, among others. For those who would like to be a part of the festivities, there is still time to enter a float. The city will be accepting parade participants through Fri., Nov. 18. For more information, or to register a float, go to https://form.jotform.com/222404054880147.

Additionally, there will be a gallery opening for the annual Festival of Trees, which will take place during the event inside the FCAC. Guests can stop by the Art Gallery and vote for their favorite trees.

Also, new this year, attendees can get a head start on their holiday shopping by visiting the vendors on site. There will be about a dozen vendors offering unique, handcrafted items.

How to go

What: Fairfield Parade of Lights

When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The parade will step off at 7 p.m.

Where: Village Green Park, Fairfield. Some festivities will take place inside Fairfield Community Arts Center.

Cost: Free

Digital information: https://www.fairfield-city.org/572/Celebrate-the-Holidays