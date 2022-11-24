‘Parade of Lights’ in Fairfield has longer route this year

Community members are gearing up for the holidays in Fairfield with the Fourth Annual Parade of Lights and the lighting of Village Green Park with an appearance by Santa.
“This is our Fourth Annual Parade of Lights, and we are excited to continue to build upon what we’ve done the last three years,” said David Sheldrick, marketing specialist for Fairfield Parks & Recreation. “It’s a great kick off to the holiday season.”
The City of Fairfield will host the Fourth Annual Parade of Lights on Sat., Nov. 26. Festivities will run from 6 to 8 p.m. at Village Green Park.
The parade will have a new, longer route this year and will step from Waterworks Park at 7 p.m. The parade will travel through Fairfield and end at Village Green Park. The parade will kick off from Waterworks park, proceed up Mississippi Drive to River Road, turn right on River Road, continue to Nilles Road, turn left on Nilles Road, proceed up to Wessel Drive, turn right on Wessel and the parade will end at Village Green Park.
“It was a shorter parade in the past, and people put so much work into these floats, and it’s such a spectacle and a sight to behold, we wanted a longer route so we could travel through more of the community. So, people can line up along the parade route and watch the parade pass by. Then, they can join us at Village Green Park for all the fun,” Sheldrick said.
At the conclusion of the parade (around 7:50-8 p.m.), there will be a tree-lighting at Village Green Park with Fairfield Mayor Mitch Rhodus. Santa will make an appearance and many of the floats will be stationed around Village Green Park, so guests can get an up-close look at the lights and creativity on display.
Highlights will include a performance by the Fairfield Starz Dancers in the theater at Fairfield Community Arts Center (FCAC) at 6 p.m., followed by a showing of several Christmas flicks (cartoons). Hot cocoa will be available for purchase on site. Tiny Bistro and Amaizing Grace Kettle Korn will also participate.
Nearly 20 organizations have already signed up for the parade including City of Fairfield Police, City of Fairfield Fire Department, Queen City Coopers and Sacred Heart Girl Scouts, among others. For those who would like to be a part of the festivities, there is still time to enter a float. The city will be accepting parade participants through Fri., Nov. 18. For more information, or to register a float, go to https://form.jotform.com/222404054880147.
Additionally, there will be a gallery opening for the annual Festival of Trees, which will take place during the event inside the FCAC. Guests can stop by the Art Gallery and vote for their favorite trees.
Also, new this year, attendees can get a head start on their holiday shopping by visiting the vendors on site. There will be about a dozen vendors offering unique, handcrafted items.
How to go
What: Fairfield Parade of Lights
When: 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday. The parade will step off at 7 p.m.
Where: Village Green Park, Fairfield. Some festivities will take place inside Fairfield Community Arts Center.
Cost: Free
Digital information: https://www.fairfield-city.org/572/Celebrate-the-Holidays
About the Author