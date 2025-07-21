‘Our Thursday night is the biggest it’s ever been’: Voices of America Country Music Fest has a full bill, popular performers

Explore Voices of American Country Music Fest 2023 photos

The four-day event will take place Aug. 7-10 at the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds. Voice of America MetroPark is located at 7850 VOA Park Drive. in West Chester Twp.

“This is the biggest event of the year, and we are lucky enough to have it our backyard. There are tickets still available, but they are selling fast. We have already sold out of two ticket types, and that is the GA Plus, and our Seated VIP,” Adams said.

Concertgoers will be able to watch more than 35 nationally recognized country music artists will perform on multiple stages. More than 25,000 people per day are expected to attend this year.

“Carrie Underwood, HARDY, Bailey Zimmerman and Darius Rucker are the headliners. Our Thursday night is the biggest it’s ever been. This year, we have Darius Rucker, Billy Currington, Carly Pearce, and also several great, rising local artists on that night. We expect more fans than we’ve ever seen before on our kick-off night,” said Adams.

“We also have Shaboozey, who had one of the biggest songs of country music in the past couple of years. We have Nate Smith, Parmalee, Mitchell Tenpenny, and the list goes on, and one of my favorite parts of the festival is our second stage, and that is our Whiskey Jam Stage, where people from Nashville come to our festival, and they all have a dream of being as big as some of our headliners, and we give them this great platform to reach thousands of country music fans, and it’s really a great stepping stone for some of these artists,” Adams said.

She said the Whiskey Jam Stage is a way for fans to discover new artists. Megan Moroney is an example of an artist who has performed on the stage in the past, and now she’s headlining tours across the country.

A third stage, in the G & J Pepsi General Store Tent, will feature local artists, with the lineup announcements coming out soon.

“These are artists that are living in our community, who want to reach thousands of fans,” Adams said.

“When we look at the ticket-buyer data, we now have ticket buyers coming to the area from 36 different states from across the U.S. So, that shows how fast this event has grown as we go into year three. It also shows what a great event it is for the community of West Chester and Cincinnati as a whole,” Adams said. “Several of these people have answered questions that this is their first time coming to the area for the VOA Country Music Fest, so to see that kind of reach in the nation, all coming together for this event is awesome to see.”

HOW TO GO

What: Voices of America Country Music Fest

Where: National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting and Voice of America MetroPark grounds, 7850 VOA Park Drive. in West Chester Twp.

When: Aug. 7-10

More info: voacountrymusicfest.com.