Monroe Food Truck Fair will have more than 15 vendors, live music and raffles

More than 15 food trucks featuring a selection of specialty food items and desserts will gather for the Monroe Food Truck Fair on Thursday night. The event will also feature live music from the Cassette Junkies.
“We wanted to do more events to bring the community out, so we started doing the food truck fairs in 2016. We began with one event, and it was such a big hit, we started doing two food truck fairs a year. We have one in the spring and one in the fall. Both events bring in huge crowds and we try to add a more variety to it each time,” said Officer Josh King, community service officer and public affairs specialist at the Monroe Police Department.
Presented by the City of Monroe, the Monroe Food Truck Fair will have live music by The Cassette Junkies.
“This has taken off and it’s bigger than what we ever imagined,” said King, who has been instrumental in organizing the event.
Food will include everything from barbecue and cheesesteaks to Italian and Mexican. Cheesecake, ice cream, shaved ice, funnel cakes and Belgium waffles are among the popular dessert items.
“This is a good opportunity for people to get out, meet people in the community, and the people that serve them in the community. Also, attendees will have a chance to try different food and listen to good music,” King said.
A few of the participating trucks will include Brent’s Smokin’ Butts & Grille, Adena’s Beefstroll, AJ’s Cheesesteaks, PA’s Pork, and more, as well as desserts from The Cheesecakery, The Mobile Cone and Funnel Vision Sweet Tooth Concessions.
“We have three new trucks for our fall event. Many of the trucks come back for every food truck event that we do, and some of them rotate in and out, depending on their availability,” King said.
New trucks at the upcoming food truck fair will include The Poutine Machine, The Forking Pierogi and Tacos Colima. (Poutine is a dish of French fries and cheese curds topped with brown gravy.)
Boy Scouts Troop 54 will sell root beer, red cream soda and orange floats. Auxiliary police officers will be selling soda and water.
“We are doing something a little different this time. Our Monroe Night Out got rained out. So, all the items that were donated to be raffled off for that event are going to be raffled off at the Monroe Food Truck Fair. There is a lot of stuff we will raffle off. We have items for kids as well as the adults, and it’s a free raffle,” King said.
On average, 4,000 to 6,000 attendees turn out for the event. In addition to attracting residents from Monroe, the event draws attendees from Fairfield, and Hamilton, beyond the neighboring communities.
HOW TO GO
What: Monroe Food Truck Fair
When: 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday
Where: Monroe Community Park, 500 S. Main St., Monroe
Cost: Free. Items are available for purchase.
More info: www.monroeoh.org. Each attendee will receive a free raffle ticket.
About the Author