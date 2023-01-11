INNOVAtheatre brings ‘Of Men and Cars’ to the Sorg stage

Q: What are you most excited about as far as bringing the production to the stage?

A: First, it’s on the Sorg Opera House stage. It’s a beautiful setting for the performer and audience member to share together. I also think that offering a show on behalf of INNOVA beyond their amazing musical theater performances is a wonderful opportunity for their patrons to experience something different. This is the first time that “Of Men and Cars” is being produced in the area beyond the staged reading at 2018′s FutureFest. I think that’s pretty special.

Q: Why would you encourage community members to come out and see the show?

A: INNOVA is producing high-quality theater for Middletown and this area. Community support is so critical to INNOVA and the Sorg, which is truly a gem. Many forms of the arts are still recovering from the Covid pauses and I would say that the performing arts are a very important piece of our vibrant community here in the Hamilton and Middletown areas. “Of Men and Cars” will make you laugh, cry and think about the world around you — all reasons why the arts are so important to who we are as people.

Q: How can community members find out more about the show?

A: INNOVAtheatre will present “Of Men and Cars” at the Sorg Opera House Friday and Saturday. Reserved tickets are $25 and are available at sorgoperahouse.org/tickets/ofmenandcars and at www.cincyticket.com. There will be three performances with shows at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and a 3 p.m. matinee on Saturday.