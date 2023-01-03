Chocolate Meltdown in Oxford benefits local arts organizations

“Everyone loves chocolate in some form or fashion, so we’re excited,” she said. “This event really gives us an opportunity to get together, see old friends, visit and enjoy the chocolate.”

The event is also supported by Oxford Chamber of Commerce, Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitors Bureau and Oxford Parks & Recreation. Historically, 300 to 500 attendees have attended.

Chocolate Meltdown will feature around 15 to 20 participating vendors with chocolate tastings and sales at Oxford Community Arts Center. Tasting tickets will be available the day of the event at OCAC.

In Uptown Park, there will be “Candy Lane” themed activities with oversized games, a mechanical bull, a remote-controlled car track, igloos and more. Uptown businesses will also feature a variety of sweet treats, hot cocoa bars and other specials during the event. Plus, there will be complimentary horse-drawn carriage rides that will run between Uptown Park and the Oxford Community Arts Center with several other stops on the route throughout the duration.

Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitors Bureau will feature a donut stop with chocolate donuts from Oxford’s donut shops, along with information about the Butler County Donut Trail.

There is still time to submit artwork for the art exhibition — the deadline is Jan. 9. Community members are also invited to engage in a social media contest. Each Monday for the “Monday Meltdown,” community members can “like” and “share” posts for a chance to win tasting coupons for the chocolate tasting event.

How to go

What: Chocolate Meltdown

When: 1 to 5 p.m. Jan. 14

Where: Oxford Community Arts Center, 10 S. College Ave., Oxford and Uptown Park

Cost: Free admission. Tasting tickets are available the day of the event at OCAC. Tasting tickets are $1 each; 6 for $5; 12 for $10 and 24 for $20. Tasting tickets can be used at the various tasting booths at the Oxford Community Arts Center.

More info: www.chocolatemeltdown.com. DORA will be in effect during the event. Deadline dates and other information is available at www.chocolatemeltdown.com. There will be plenty of fun photo opportunities throughout the event.