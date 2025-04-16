Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent returns to Sorg stage in Middletown

“She’s such a popular act and world-class performer, It’s always a great time for our patrons at the Sorg, when they have an opportunity to see acts like Rhonda Vincent, and artists of that caliber in our local theater,” said Larry Mulligan, an executive board member for the Sorg Revitalization Group.

“It’s always amazing when we bring a huge crowd in. It shows the community that we have a lot of great things going on, and it’s a step-by-step process to bring back the theater and venue into what it once was,” Mulligan said.

About 700 concertgoers attended Vincent’s previous concert at the Sorg.

While attendees are downtown, they can plan to eat at a local restaurant or visit a hometown brewery.

“It’s more than a theater with what we have to offer downtown. There are a variety of breweries, both with Gravel Road Brewing Company and N.E.W. Ales Brewing, and we have The Swire Inn across the street. We have a lot of great restaurants downtown within a five-minute drive, or even a five-minute walk, and there are also a lot of shops and opportunities for people to come back and enjoy the community that we are trying to build,” Mulligan said.

From humble beginnings in the town of Greentop, Mo., Vincent’s musical heritage traces back to five generations of the Vincent family. Her dad would pick her up from school each day, and they would sing and play until dinner. Then, they would gather after dinner and play with friends.

Vincent began her professional musical career singing gospel songs in her family’s band, The Sally Mountain Show. It was an immediate “on the job training,” because they had a TV show, radio show, and the family made their first recording when Rhonda was five years old. She picked up the mandolin at the age of eight, and the fiddle at the age of twelve.

Vincent won a 2017 Grammy for “Best Bluegrass Album,” and received an unprecedented, seven consecutive Female Vocalist of the Year awards from the International Bluegrass Music Association from 2000 to 2006 and she was honored with an eighth win as IBMA’s Female Vocalist of the Year in 2015. She was inducted as a member of the Grand Ole Opry in 2021.

HOW TO GO

What: Bluegrass star Rhonda Vincent

When: 8 p.m. April 25

Where: Sorg Opera House, Middletown

Tickets: $40 in advance; tickets for premium seating are $45, and the cost of super premium tickets are $50 in advance. Doors will open at 7 p.m. For more info, and to purchase tickets, go to sorgoperahouse.org.