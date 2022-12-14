Adam Sandler to perform in Cincinnati in 2023

Comedian Adam Sandler is hitting the road next year and will stop at Cincinnati’s Heritage Bank Center on Monday, Feb. 6 at 7:30 p.m.
The “Saturday Night Live” alumnus-turned-award-winning actor is bringing his “Adam Sander Live” tour to 11 cities across the country. He’ll also appear at the Nationwide Arena in Columbus on Tuesday, Feb. 7 at 7:30 p.m.
His show promises to be a mixture of music and comedy and feature surprise guests. The show is advertised as being for mature audiences only (16+).
Presale tickets go on sale Thursday at noon but general admission sales begin Friday at noon. For tickets or more information, visit Ticketmaster.
In related news, Sandler will receive the prestigious Mark Twain Prize for American Humor on March 19 at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts. Previous recipients include Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Billy Crystal, George Carlin and Dave Chappelle.
