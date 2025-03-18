5 buzz-worthy festivals happening this spring in Butler and Hamilton counties

Oxford Bee Festival: 1 to 8 p.m., April 12 in Uptown Oxford

Oxford will host its inaugural Bee Festival from 1-8 p.m. April 12 at Uptown Parks. Community members join in to celebrate pollinators, and all-things bees and can expect a full day of activities, music and fun.

The live music lineup will include Bee! The Band from 1-4 p.m. and King Bee & The Stingers from 5-8 p.m.

The event will feature educational displays, local vendors and community organizations, a beer garden, food trucks with honey-themed menus, a live art installation featuring area artists who will paint rain barrels, a kids’ corner with face painting and inflatable games and more.

Before the festival, residents can participate in the O.A.T.S. n’ Honey 5K/10K at 9 a.m. at Leonard Howell Park. Register at runsignup.com/Race/OH/Oxford/OATSnHoney. Of course, festivalgoers can also stop by Oxford’s Hive Mural for a photo. More online at oxfordbeefestival.com.

Hollow Earth Fest: Noon to 6 p.m., April 26 at Symmes Park in Hamilton

Hamilton’s Hollow Earth Fest returns to Symmes Park for its second year in 2025 and will be noon to 6 p.m. April 26. Similar to last year’s event, the festival will celebrate a veteran and visionary. The veteran who will be honored is Sergeant Michael Popp, and the visionary will be Colonel Israel Ludlow.

There will be a Colorguard and 21-gun salute for both of the honorees.

The festival will present live music throughout the day, beginning at 12:30 p.m. Artists include Gerhard Albinus, Josh Lawson and Superhound. A kids area will feature arts and crafts.

Other highlights include educational presentations and displays from local historical organizations, four food trucks, and a beer truck with Municipal Brew Work’s special donut-beer. Proceeds from this year’s event will go toward restoring the Symmes Hollow Earth Monument, which is inside the park.

Symmes Park is located at 401 S. Third St. Free admission, open to all. More online at hollowearthfest.com.

Art & Earth Day, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 26, Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park in Hamilton

Pyramid Hill’s signature event, Art & Earth Day, is free with half off general park admission to the public. Pyramid Hill members can attend for free. Park guests can Celebrate Earth Day and International Sculpture Day with Pyramid Hill and its university partners.

Play with patterns in nature by creating leaf prints with resident artist Kim Radochia and view new works throughout the park from students in the University of Cincinnati’s DAAP program and Miami University Hamilton. The event is sponsored by Karen and Glen Kindness.

Visit www.pyramidhill.org for a complete schedule of events and activities.

Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival, 2 to 10 p.m. May 31, Uptown Memorial Park

The Oxford Wine & Craft Beer Festival at Oxford’s Uptown Memorial Park is a place where people may drink a variety of international and domestic wines and craft beers.

There will be live music throughout the day as well as vendors, artisans, a food court and a kids corner. The event is rain or shine.

Advance tickets for the festival will be available April 28 through May 29 at oxfordwinefestival.com or in-person at the Oxford Chamber of Commerce and at Enjoy Oxford – Oxford Visitor’s Bureau. The cost in advance is $30, or at the gate the day of the event for $35. A ticket includes a wristband, a souvenir glass and five tasting tickets for beer or wine. There is no cost for those not drinking.

HAMILTON COUNTY

The Real Taco Fest, noon to 4 p.m. and 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. May 10 at Smale Riverfront Park in Cincinnati

The Real Taco Fest returns to Cincinnati’s Smale Riverfront Park with food from more than 18 different local taco vendors including Mazunte, El Trompo Mexican Grill, J’s Fish Tacos, El Vaquero, Taste of Mexico, El Taco Veloz, Casa Mexico and more. There will be chicken, steak, pork and fish tacos available.

More than half the vendors will offer vegetarian options, and many will have gluten-free items. Beverage options will include canned cocktails by Canvus Cocktails, and ESPECIAL beer from Fifty West Brewing Company, who serve as the event’s sponsors.

A new feature this year is a “Spicy Eating Contest” with a “Criminally Hot Sauce.” Participants can sign up to eat five tacos with the hot sauce on it as fast as possible, and the winner at each session will receive a prize. A portion of the proceeds from The Real Taco Fest will benefit The Ion Center for Violence Prevention.

There is a $10 admission fee in advance ($15 day of the event), and children age 10 and younger are free. Get details online at realtacofest.com.

OTHER CINCY FESTIVALS

Other festivals to check out this spring include the 14th annual 2-day Asian Food Fest, which will return to Court Street Plaza in downtown Cincinnati on April 26-27. Asian Food Fest celebrates Asian food and culture. Over Memorial Day Weekend, May 24-26 in downtown Cincinnati, the Taste of Cincinnati will highlight dishes from Cincinnati’s restaurants and food trucks, offer live entertainment and more.

HAVE AN EVENT TO SHARE?

Email information to journalnews@coxinc.com and gmwriteon@aol.com for consideration of publication.