DAYCATIONS: This town heavily celebrates Mothman, and a festival is happening soon

According to the Smithsonian Center for Folklife and Cultural Heritage, sightings of the mysterious creature began in November 1966. Described as a “menacing figure standing 6- to 7-feet tall” with large, red eyes, it could allegedly fly over 100 miles per hour.

Mothman sightings continued for the next year, culminating in the collapse of Silver Bridge near Point Pleasant in December 1967. Horror and paranormal website 1428elm.com attributes the bridge’s collapse to “a defect in a single link which led to stress corrosion cracking and eventual collapse.”

This tragedy would claim the lives of 46 people.

For decades, rumors of Mothman sightings before the accident would circulate. This mystery served as the basis for paranormal investigator John Keel’s book “The Mothman Prophecies” and the 2002 film of the same name.

Over time, Mothman believers generally fell into two camps: one arguing the creature caused the bridge’s collapse, and the other viewing Mothman as a “harbinger of doom,” warning citizens of the impending tragedy.

Reported Mothman sightings trailed off considerably in the years since the accident, but his popularity would only rise. In 2006, Jeff Wamsley opened the Mothman Museum in Point Pleasant. Collecting accounts and memorabilia surrounding the monster, the museum is the anchor of the town’s Mothman industry.

Visitors to Point Pleasant can also check out gift shops, mini-golf and an ice cream store dedicated to Mothman. A statue of the monster can even be seen in the town, erected in 2003.

The town’s love for Mothman culminates in an annual festival held each September. This popular event sees more than 20,000 guests annually.

At 7 a.m. Sept. 21, the festival will kick off with a Mothman themed 5K. This event takes participants through the West Virginia wilderness, right past the Ohio River. Check-in for the event will be at the Mothman Museum at 400 Main St., and entrants can register online.

During the festival, Point Pleasant will be home to a number of street vendors, many selling special Mothman-themed treats and crafts. These include cookies, T-shirts, cotton candy and more.

There will also be fans dressed as Men in Black, Star Wars characters and Ghostbusters, complete with a 40-foot inflatable Stay-Puft Marshmallow Man. Attendees are also encouraged to wear their own costumes, regardless of relation to Mothman.

The festival will have a slate of live performances throughout the weekend, including Dragon’s eye, Nobody’s Fool, Scott James and more.

Mothman experts and paranormal investigators will also be attending the event. These guests include Joe Perdue and Ron Lanham from Mothman Investigation Workshop, Author James A. Willis, Matthew Tannam-Elgie and Eric Mintel.

From 7-11 p.m. Sept. 21 there will be a special Mothman hayride through the “TNT Area,” the creature’s rumored home. Tickets for the ride go on sale the morning of at the festival info tent. Tickets are $5 and are first-come, first-served.

How to go: Mothman Festival

When: Sept. 21-22, 2024

Location: Point Pleasant, West Va.

Online: mothmanfestival.com

