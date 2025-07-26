Alexandria Brewing outpost to open on former Dogberry space in West Chester Twp.

“Right after that trip I learned about home brewing with a friend and turned into a big beer nerd,” Reynolds said.

He spent the next few years learning all he could about brewing beer.

“I read every book you could read about brewing,” Reynolds said. His wife Ann pushed him to open his own brewery and he filed for an LLC. Then he had a few health setbacks and the brewery business was delayed.

While working his way back Reynolds attended a Wounded Warriors retreat and set two goals for himself: make a business plan and attend Siebel Institute of Technology, a premier brewing education school in Chicago.

He did both.

“Siebel really taught proper brewing techniques,” Reynolds said. “They showed you the reason behind why you do things with brewing.”

Then in April 2018 Reynolds opened Alexandria Brewing Company in Alexandria, Ky. The business steadily grew and it became time to expand. About the same time Dogberry Brewing in West Chester Twp. was closing.

“An opportunity came with Dogberry closing,” Reynolds said. “It is in an area not over saturated with brewing.”

So Alexandria Brewing Company is opening an outpost in West Chester Twp.

“West Chester is special, I’m from Ohio,” Reynolds said. “I have friends up in that area, so nice to see them more regularly. Beyond that Alexandria Brewing has become a community center and we didn’t expect that to happen. We want to make people feel comfortable at our place and carry that feeling to West Chester.”

Reynolds is in the process of doing a little remodeling at the Ohio location including taking out a section of windows and putting in a glass garage door to expand the patio and installing a window to order food from the restaurant next door, Benders Pub Grub.

“Now you don’t have to go out and around to order food,” Reynolds said, noting they are keeping the same bar from Dogberry.

Many of the popular beers available in Kentucky will be in on tap in West Chester including:

Regular Domestic Beer (4.5% ABV): A traditional American lager

Eon Pale Apocalypse (4.5%): A session pale ale

Stolz Pilsner (5.0% ABV): A German pilsner

The Stolz is available on a regular pour or a slow pour.

The slow pour takes about 8 minutes,” Reynolds said. “It brings out the aroma of the hops and is a bit creamier. It’s really amazing that the same beer tastes so different with the regular or slow pour. We tell people to try them side by side.”

Reynolds is planning to have the West Chester location open by the end of August.

“We’ve had people stopping by and asking for opening dates,” Reynolds said. “There is a lot of excitement about it.”

HOW TO GO

What: Alexandria Brewing Company

Where: 9964 Crescent Park Drive, West Chester Twp.

Online: alexandriabrewingcompany.com