Battle of the Brackets 2024: How to enter our contest

Enter your NCAA bracket picks for your chance to win local and national prizes, including a shot at $1 Million

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Local News
24 minutes ago
College basketball tournament season is so close, and it’s the time of the year when one underdog and upset will be the demise of your 2024 NCAA Tournament bracket.

But if you make the right moves in your game picks, you could win big in the 2024 Battle of the Brackets — a free contest hosted by the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News.

Our contest will feature a local gift card prize pack valued at $500, provided by local businesses. The leader of the bracket scoreboard at the end of the tournament will win our local prize. Entries are also put in at a shot to win a $1 Million national prize.

The 2023 Battle of the Brackets will begin on Sunday, March 18, and will officially kick off after the tournament lineup of games is announced at 6 p.m. on Selection Sunday. Simply input your picks into the online bracket tool that will appear below. All picks must be submitted before the first round of tournament games begins on March 21.

Whether you spend hours researching the stats or let the flip of a coin decide your winner, enter your picks and sit back to watch the madness unfold. Challenge your office mates, friends, or family to submit their own picks and see who comes out on top.

The contest is free, with no purchase necessary. Official contest rules can be found here.

