Antique car parade to travel from Hamilton to Fairfield, be on display in both cities

Hundreds of classic and antique cars will line the streets of Hamilton and Fairfield today for the 68th Annual Jerry E. and Marlene Moore Memorial Antique and Classic Car Parade.
“The parade is something that sets us apart from other car shows. There are hundreds of car shows in the area, during the summer, and we’re really the only one that does a parade. We are also one of the only ones that allows only original or unmodified cars,” said Eric Combs, president of the Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County.
Hosted by the Classic and Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County, the annual parade will kick off at the Butler County Courthouse at 10 High St. It leaves Hamilton at 1 p.m. on South Second Street and then goes down Central Avenue, Pleasant Avenue and Symmes Road. It will be at Fairfield Crossing 1:45-2:30 p.m. then returns on the same route, with awards at 3:30 p.m.
Showcasing nearly 300 classic and antique cars, the parade offers something for every car enthusiast.
The parade is open to all American and Foreign vehicles from 1896 to Model Year 1997. They must be in restored or original condition. No modified cars, hot rods, street rods, or any cars with after-market wheels are permitted.
“We do that because we are a historical organization, and we like to honor the designers and manufacturers of these cars the way they were meant to be seen from the factory,” Combs said.
Combs said the parade is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States. The first parade was held in 1954 and this will be the 68th year for the event.
“It was started in 1954 by a small group of travelers that were crossing the United States on a tour in antique vehicles, and ever since that first year, it turned into a parade in Hamilton and Fairfield,” Combs said.
This year, leading the parade is a 1923 Auburn, owned by Bob Piper, a longtime club member and Hamilton resident.
“Bob has helped our organization greatly, throughout our existence, and we just wanted to honor him this year and make him the lead vehicle,” said Combs.
SCHEDULE
- Cars exhibited and judged from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
- Parade lineup is at 12:45 p.m. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel to Fairfield.
- There will be short stop in Fairfield from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.
- At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse.
- There will be an awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.
MORE INFO
There will be a DJ playing music during the event. There will also be a handful of food vendors on-site. Spectators can also visit the downtown Hamilton shops and restaurants.
ONLINE
Visit journal-news.com to see a photo gallery following Saturday’s parade and events.
About the Author