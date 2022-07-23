journal-news logo
X

Antique car parade to travel from Hamilton to Fairfield, be on display in both cities

FILE PHOTO: The Jerry E. Moore Memorial Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade is seen in Hamilton in 2018. Pictured is the parade crossing the High Street Bridge. CONTRIBUTED

Combined ShapeCaption
FILE PHOTO: The Jerry E. Moore Memorial Annual Antique & Classic Car Parade is seen in Hamilton in 2018. Pictured is the parade crossing the High Street Bridge. CONTRIBUTED

News
By Ginny McCabe, contributing writer
28 minutes ago

Hundreds of classic and antique cars will line the streets of Hamilton and Fairfield today for the 68th Annual Jerry E. and Marlene Moore Memorial Antique and Classic Car Parade.

“The parade is something that sets us apart from other car shows. There are hundreds of car shows in the area, during the summer, and we’re really the only one that does a parade. We are also one of the only ones that allows only original or unmodified cars,” said Eric Combs, president of the Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County.

Hosted by the Classic and Antique and Classic Car Club of Butler County, the annual parade will kick off at the Butler County Courthouse at 10 High St. It leaves Hamilton at 1 p.m. on South Second Street and then goes down Central Avenue, Pleasant Avenue and Symmes Road. It will be at Fairfield Crossing 1:45-2:30 p.m. then returns on the same route, with awards at 3:30 p.m.

ExplorePHOTOS: Model T Ford Club International 65th annual tour in Hamilton

Showcasing nearly 300 classic and antique cars, the parade offers something for every car enthusiast.

The parade is open to all American and Foreign vehicles from 1896 to Model Year 1997. They must be in restored or original condition. No modified cars, hot rods, street rods, or any cars with after-market wheels are permitted.

“We do that because we are a historical organization, and we like to honor the designers and manufacturers of these cars the way they were meant to be seen from the factory,” Combs said.

Combs said the parade is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States. The first parade was held in 1954 and this will be the 68th year for the event.

“It was started in 1954 by a small group of travelers that were crossing the United States on a tour in antique vehicles, and ever since that first year, it turned into a parade in Hamilton and Fairfield,” Combs said.

ExplorePHOTOS: From the archives: The 2013 Hamilton Antique Car Parade and Show

This year, leading the parade is a 1923 Auburn, owned by Bob Piper, a longtime club member and Hamilton resident.

“Bob has helped our organization greatly, throughout our existence, and we just wanted to honor him this year and make him the lead vehicle,” said Combs.

SCHEDULE

- Cars exhibited and judged from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

- Parade lineup is at 12:45 p.m. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel to Fairfield.

- There will be short stop in Fairfield from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

- At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse.

- There will be an awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.

MORE INFO

There will be a DJ playing music during the event. There will also be a handful of food vendors on-site. Spectators can also visit the downtown Hamilton shops and restaurants.

ONLINE

Visit journal-news.com to see a photo gallery following Saturday’s parade and events.

In Other News
1
Women to host Ohio camp focused on body positivity
2
Butler County’s first Costco will also see shut down of Springdale...
3
Oxford-area event supports Blue Line K9 Project
4
Butler County and Liberty Center settle property value dispute
5
Another West Chester Twp. Activity Center deal fails

About the Author

Ginny McCabe, contributing writer
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top