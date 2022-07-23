Antique car parade to travel from Hamilton to Fairfield, be on display in both cities

“We do that because we are a historical organization, and we like to honor the designers and manufacturers of these cars the way they were meant to be seen from the factory,” Combs said.

Combs said the parade is the oldest and largest antique car parade in the United States. The first parade was held in 1954 and this will be the 68th year for the event.

“It was started in 1954 by a small group of travelers that were crossing the United States on a tour in antique vehicles, and ever since that first year, it turned into a parade in Hamilton and Fairfield,” Combs said.

This year, leading the parade is a 1923 Auburn, owned by Bob Piper, a longtime club member and Hamilton resident.

“Bob has helped our organization greatly, throughout our existence, and we just wanted to honor him this year and make him the lead vehicle,” said Combs.

SCHEDULE

- Cars exhibited and judged from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

- Parade lineup is at 12:45 p.m. Parade will begin at 1 p.m. and travel to Fairfield.

- There will be short stop in Fairfield from 1:45 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

- At 2:30 p.m., the cars will return to the Butler County Courthouse.

- There will be an awards ceremony around 3:30 p.m.

MORE INFO

There will be a DJ playing music during the event. There will also be a handful of food vendors on-site. Spectators can also visit the downtown Hamilton shops and restaurants.

ONLINE

