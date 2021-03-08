Windy, warm weather expected to start the week

Today is expected to be clear and sunny, though temperatures could drop as low as 40 degrees overnight. Wind speeds could reach up to 15 mph during the day. The NWS reported that warm air will build in the region, treating the Miami Valley to warmer than average temperatures before Spring arrives.

Tomorrow, we will see more sunny skies and warm temperatures, though we may see temperatures as low as 43 degrees overnight. The area will see more wind tomorrow, with wind speeds up to 14 mph.