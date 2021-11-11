journal-news logo
X

Windy today; Front brings rain this afternoon, cold temperatures, chance of snow over weekend

Widespread showers Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 | MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF
Caption
Widespread showers Friday, Oct. 29, 2021 | MARSHALL GORBY\STAFF

Weather
By Daniel Susco
10 minutes ago

It will be windy and warm for Veterans Day, as cold front pushing through this afternoon brings widespread showers followed by colder temperatures and a chance for some snow over the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The front will cause sustained winds as high as 20 mph, with gusts as high as 37 mph.

After dark, rain chances will drop off quickly as the front exits the area, though there will still be some stronger gusts and showers for a few hours.

Clouds will also quickly decrease after dark, for mostly clear skies from around midnight on.

Highs today will be around 68 degrees, dropping down to around 39 degree overnight.

On Friday it will be sunny to begin with, but clouds will increase again throughout the day.

This will come with some breezy winds again, though not as strong as on Veterans Day. Sustained winds will get as high as 18 mph, with some gusts as strong as 31 mph.

Highs will be much cooler, only reaching up around 55 degrees.

Friday night will be cloudy and cold, with a slight chance of showers, or possibly a mix of rain and snow, beginning shortly after dark and ending a few hours after midnight.

Lows will fall to around 34 degrees on Friday night.

Saturday will be cloudy, breezy and cold, with highs only rising to around 44 degrees.

After dark, the winds will fall, with lows around 33 degrees.

Beginning a few hours before the sun comes up on Sunday, though, there will be a slight chance of snow, which will continue into the day.

In Other News
1
Unseasonably warm, sunny today; Strong system this week to bring...
2
Cloudy, chance of stray showers overnight; More rain expected Thursday
3
Warm and pleasant Monday; above normal temperatures expected this week
4
Sunny, chilly today; Temperatures to creep upward over weekend
5
Mostly sunny, chilly today; Temperatures to slowly rise through weekend

About the Author

ajc.com

Daniel Susco
Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top