Windy, cool today as cold front moves out

After rain on Friday and overnight, today will be windy, cool and mostly clear after a cold front moves out of the area.
Although the NWS said some areas may see some light showers in west-central Ohio, skies will quickly clear this morning for mostly sunny skies.
Clearing clouds will come with stronger, sustained winds of 15-20 mph and gusts of up to 20-30 mph.
Highs will only reach up around 61 degrees today.
There will be a few more clouds arising around dark, but skies will clear again around midnight as temperatures fall to around 42 degrees.
Sunday will be sunny and a little breezy, with highs around 65 degrees.
Clear conditions will continue Sunday night with a low around 43 degrees.
There will be sunny skies again Monday, bringing temperatures up a little further to a high around 69 degrees.
Monday night, though, will remain just as chilly with a low around 44 degrees.
