Widespread showers, strong wind gusts today; sun to shine on Thanksgiving

Widespread showers with strong wind gusts move through today along a cold front; however, it will be sunny with near seasonable temperatures for Thanksgiving Day.

Rain mainly before 11 a.m. is expected to switch over to scattered showers in the afternoon, which will have a high near 58 degrees before falling. A southeast wind of 14 to 23 mph will become southwest in the afternoon, with wind gusts as high as 34 mph possible, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

[7:25 PM] Widespread rain is on its way, especially Monday night into Tuesday morning. Expect a wet morning commute on Tuesday before drier conditions move in for midweek holiday travels. pic.twitter.com/1cs33bpVks — NWS Wilmington OH (@NWSILN) November 20, 2023

A few showers may linger tonight, which will be cloudy with an overnight low around 40 degrees. There will be a southwest wind of 10 to 13 mph. Total rainfall amounts associated with this system are expected to range from one-half to one and one-quarter inch, the NWS said.

Wednesday will be cloudy for most of the day, but it will remain dry with a high near 48 degrees. Skies will be partly cloudy Wednesday night, with overnight lows just above freezing, around 33 degrees.

Conditions will be a bit warmer with near seasonable temperatures in the low 50s for Thanksgiving Day. It will be partly cloudy Thursday night, which starts a multi-night stretch of subfreezing overnight low temperatures with a low around 31 degrees.

Black Friday shoppers will be met with mostly cloudy skies and an afternoon high near 47 degrees. Skies remain mostly cloudy Friday night, with the overnight low around 29 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 44 degrees and overnight lows in the upper 20s.

Mostly sunny skies will shine for Cyber Monday, but the high temperature will remain constant near 44 degrees.