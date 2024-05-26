Widespread showers and thunderstorms today, this afternoon

Widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected this afternoon into tonight as a warm front lifts north across the Ohio Valley, which will be followed by a cold front on Monday, leading to a continued chance for showers and thunderstorms.

A chance of rain showers and thunderstorms are possible today, with additional showers and a possible thunderstorms after 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

Despite the rainy storm chances, skies will be partly sunny with highs near 85 degrees. Tonight will be rainy with thunderstorms possible with lows falling in the upper 60s.

Memorial Day brings even more rain showers and possible thunderstorms with breezy winds and highs in the upper 70s, followed by a mostly cloudy overnight. Showers may be likely. before 8 p.m. with a possible thunderstorm, then a slight chance of showers. The low will fall around 58 degrees.

Tuesday will be partly sunny with a chance of precipitation after 2 p.m. Highs will be near 75 degrees, while the low will fall around 54 degrees Tuesday night.

Expect a mostly cloudy but cool night with a chance of rain showers. The NWS said a cooler airmass will then settle in by midweek.

Wednesday will be partly sunny with a 30% chance of rain showers later on. The high will be near 72 degrees. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with a low of 50 degrees.

