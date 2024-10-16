Widespread frost, Freeze Warning this morning; Sunny, cool today

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
Weather
By
1 hour ago
X

This morning will be cold, with widespread frost, followed by a sunny, breezy and cool day, according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington. Highs will be around 57 degrees.

There is a Freeze Warning in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. this morning due to sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 degrees that could damage crops, sensitive vegetation and unprotected outdoor plumbing.

Tonight will be mostly clear and cold, with lows dropping down around 33 degrees causing patchy frost after 2 a.m.

On Thursday morning, there will be widespread frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise it will be sunny, with highs reaching around 63 degrees.

Thursday night will be clear with lows around 37 degrees, again causing patchy frost after 3 a.m.

Friday will have widespread frost before 9 a.m., but otherwise will be sunny and mild, with highs around 68 degrees.

Overnight, it will be clear, with lows falling to around 40 degrees.

In Other News
1
Breezy, chilly today with chance of rain this morning
2
Cooler temps this week, chance for rain today and tomorrow
3
Mostly sunny, warm today; threat for showers late
4
Sunny, warm today; Chance of rain over weekend
5
Sunny, warm through end of workweek; Chance of rain over weekend

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.